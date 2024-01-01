We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49" ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
49" (123cm)
-
Local Dimming
Yes
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Field Refresh rate
100Hz
INPUT & OUTPUT (SIDE)
-
USB
Yes (3)
-
HDMI
Yes (3)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
4K Ultra HD Streaming
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive (min. 40GB) required for longer recordings and live playback function (sold separately). Internal memory capacity is 8GB.)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes (9 Modes)
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
Down Firing
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
