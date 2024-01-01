55" Ultra HD 4K Smart Digital TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
- True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
- HDR Effect
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
- Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
- Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
- Processor
Quad
-
Magic Remote
B-in
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On (Turn on TV by Mobile)
Yes
-
- WiFi TV On
Yes
-
- BLE TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
3
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI2)
-
USB
2
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component / Comosite in
1(Composite, 5)
-
CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :YES
-
RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Line out
1(Headphone out common)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RF In
T/T2 : 1, T2/C/S2 : 2
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1(Composite, 5)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 1ea
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - LAN
Yes
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Line out / Headphone out
Yes
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI2)
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - CI Slot
T/T2 : -, T2/C/S2 :Yes
DESIGN
-
Design
C/Top
ECO
-
Illuminance sensor
White Sensor
-
Energy saving mode
Default OFF
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15RA
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
