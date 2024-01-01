We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" UHD 4K Smart LED Digital TV
All Spec
SUMMARY
-
Diagonal Class
60 inches
-
Diagonal Size
59.5 inches
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
LED
-
HDMI Port(s)
3 (HDCP 2.2)
-
Other Input(s)
1 USB, 1 RF in (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, 1 Component In (shared with composite), 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack)
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 3.0
-
Refresh Rate
TruMotion 120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
Other Features
HDR Pro, UHD Mastering Engine, 4K Upscaler, Dolby® Digital Decoder, DTS Decoder, Clear Voice
PICTURE QUALITY
-
ULTRA HD (3840x2160)
Yes
-
Refresh Rate
TruMotion 120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
UHD Mastering Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Panel
Yes
-
HDR Pro
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
SMART TV
-
webOS 3.0
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Content Share
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
-
Output Power
20W
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
DTS-HD
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi® Built-In
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Direct
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI®
3 (HDCP 2.2)
-
USB
1
-
RF in (Antenna/Cable)
1
-
Composite In
1
-
Component In
1 (shared with composite)
-
Ethernet
1
-
Optical
1
-
RS232C (Mini Jack)
1
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hertz)
100~240Vac, 50~60Hz
-
Standby Mode
Less than 0.5W
WALL MOUNT
-
VESA
300x300
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
53.1" x 30.8" x 2.3"
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
53.1" x 33.1" x 10.4"
-
TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
58.7" x 34.6" x 6.9"
-
TV without Stand Weight
51.4 lbs
-
TV with Stand Weight
52.2 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
63.3 lbs
WARRANTY / UPC
-
UPC
719192608412
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.