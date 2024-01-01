We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65" ULTRA HD SMART TV
All Spec
INPUT & OUTPUT (SIDE)
-
HDMI (4K)
4
-
ARC Port
1
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
CI Slot
1
INPUT & OUTPUT (REAR)
-
RF In
Yes
-
Full Scart
1
-
Headphone Out
1 - Sharing External Speakers Out(Analog Audio Out) & Headphone Out
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
1
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
65
-
Display Type
LED
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
-
4K
Yes
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
2D to 3D
Yes
-
3D to 2D
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
2D to 3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine Pro
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Just Scan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Photo, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
Picture Wizard II
-
HEVC Codec
4K/60p
-
H.264 Codec
4K/30p
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (w/o stand)
1456 x 832 x 75 (mm)
-
Included stand
1560 x 884 x 264 (mm)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
70W (L/R: 10W*2, Lh/Rh: 10W*2, WF: 30W*2)
-
Speaker System
4.2 Ch.Speaker system
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes : Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
-
SubWoofer
Yes
SMART TV (WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Live Menu
Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - LG Cloud
Yes (S/W update)
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes (MHL 2.0)
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG(SI)
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
400 x400
-
Local Key Type
Joystick
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
USB
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
PCM, DTS
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Set (w/o stand)
37.6
-
Included stand (kg)
39.8
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.