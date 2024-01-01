We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65" ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Picture Mode
9 Modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice II
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Display Device
LED
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 / 0
-
Aspect Ratio
8 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Speaker System
2Ch
-
Sound Output
20W
-
Screen Refresh Rate
T100 Hz
-
Screen Size
65"
-
HDMI
2(3G :1 / 6G : 1)
