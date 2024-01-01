Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 75" Q90006 Series 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG 75" Q90006 Series 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

75UQ90006LC

LG 75" Q90006 Series 4K UHD ThinQ Smart TV (2022)

(3)
A front view of the LG UHD TV with infill image and product logo on

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colors and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a whole new scale

Experience your favorite content up-close with an ultra-large 4K UHD TV.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.

α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.



AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favorite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance color and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favorite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favorites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Cloud Gaming services not available in South Africa.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    75

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz/50Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    4K/2K

  • HLG

    4K/2K

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)

    - / Yes / Yes

  • Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

    9 modes

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound output)

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Optical Output or HP Support Model

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Included
    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Room to Room Share

    Receiver

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Analog DVR

    Yes

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

  • Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Rear

  • RF In

    2 (Side, RF/Sat)

  • Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Rear

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    V5.0

POWER & GREEN

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

  • Energy Standard

    Yes

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • W/O Packaging, W/ Stand

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Product Box Dimensions

    1820 x 1115 x 200

  • Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand

    31.4 kg

  • Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand

    31.8 kg

  • Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand

    41 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR22GN (NFC)

  • Batteries

    AA x 2EA

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

  • OSD Language

    16 language
    (English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 