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Dynamic Color on
Our Biggest Screen Ever

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Dynamic Color on an Ultra Big screen centers on a fan in a red shirt celebrating, as the packed stadium scene is revealed on a massive TV in a living room, highlighting lifelike scale and vivid color at home.

Tiny colorful dots form a wave-like formation, representing LG QNED evo’s vivid color expression and 100% Color Volume.

Tiny colorful dots form a wave-like formation, representing LG QNED evo’s vivid color expression and 100% Color Volume.

Why LG QNED evo Mini LED?

Brilliant color comes to life on a massive screen with LG QNED evo. Powered by Dynamic QNED Color Pro, certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra featuring over a thousand dimming zones, it delivers ultra-vivid color and precisely controlled detail. Designed for ultra-big viewing, it creates a powerful, immersive experience that draws you into every moment of action—from fast-paced games to thrilling sports and cinematic scenes.

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED draw you deeper into every scene?

Ultra Big TV for immersion at a grand scale

LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV brings sports, films, and games to an expansive screen where vivid color and refined picture quality deliver immersive scale and clear, impactful detail.1)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Ultra Big Screen for immersion at a grand scale displays a series of vivid cinematic scenes from an astronaut in space, a space combat video game, a sunset beach scene, and a sweeping mountain landscape, showing the many ways people can enjoy the immersive, Ultra-Big QNED TV.

LG QNED evo TVs feature the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

LG QNED evo TVs feature the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

UL-verified for low blue light — ultra-big picture that's comfortable for your eyes2)

AI Super Upscaling delivers 4K picture quality even on a massive screen

Your LG AI TV uses AI Neural Processing to recognize objects per frame and apply object-based optimization to boost quality to 4K. While AI Noise Reduction and AI Sharpness Enhancer work together to refine details and produce natural-looking 4K visuals for you to enjoy.3)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with AI Super Upscaling shows an underwater scene of a sea turtle gliding above coral and fish as AI enhances each frame up to 4K, then zooms out to reveal a child watching up close, immersed in vivid detail.

LG's unique Nano-based wider color gamut technology delivers 100% Color Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG's unique Nano-based wider color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV's color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color Pro.4)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro showcases a vivid explosion of multicolored paint splashes, where reds, blues, yellows, and greens burst across the screen to demonstrate rich 100% color volume and vibrant detail.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro showcases a vivid explosion of multicolored paint splashes, where reds, blues, yellows, and greens burst across the screen to demonstrate rich 100% color volume and vibrant detail.

See the 100% Color Volume Certification5)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED illustrates the difference between 70% and 100% color volume through 3D color graphs alongside an Intertek certification badge, highlighting brighter, fuller spectrum performance verified by independent testing.

Mini LED meets Precision Dimming Ultra for outstanding contrast and detail

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra uses thousands of dimming zones to deliver deep blacks and bright highlights, creating strong contrast that makes every scene feel more vivid and immersive.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra shows an aurora-lit glacier scene as expressed by Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra, illustrating deeper blacks, clearer contrast detail, and improved clarity.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra shows an aurora-lit glacier scene as expressed by conventional LED. Compared to Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra, conventional LED has less detail, clarity, and definition.

Conventional LED

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with Precision Dimming Ultra shows a hummingbird with an flower on screen alongside a panel of finely spaced Mini LED lights, illustrating a transition to brighter highlights and stronger contrast.

*Specifications of Mini LED and Dimming Zones may vary by inches, models and region.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes

Have a thrilling sports experience that makes every match more memorable

Receive game predictions from Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.6)

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED featuring Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

TruMotion for smooth, clear motion in every scene

By identifying the content genre, AI Genre Selection works with TruMotion to adjust judder levels, creating balanced, natural motion for films, sports, and other content.

LG QNED evo AI Mini LED with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.

Stay updated on your favorite teams with Sports Alerts

Never miss a moment of the action. Set alerts to stay updated on your team’s schedules, scores, and key moments.

Enjoy endless entertainment and true cinematic quality

Vivid visuals true to the creator’s original vision with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER Mode

Experience cinema as it was meant to be seen. Dolby Vision enhances every detail, and Filmmaker Mode removes unnecessary processing for an authentic, studio-grade presentation.7)

Immersive sound that surrounds you with Dolby Atmos

With Dolby Atmos, LG QNED fills the room with layered sound that enhances emotion and immersion, turning everyday viewing into a more cinematic experience.

LG Channels opens up a world of entertainment

LG Channels gives you instant access to a wide range of live and on-demand content, all available directly on your TV with no extra devices required.8)

Turn up the excitement every time you game

Fast, fluid gameplay up to 330 Hz that pulls you straight into the action

Built for high-speed gaming, 165Hz performance with AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR keeps gameplay fluid, while Motion Booster enhances clarity in fast action. LG is the world’s first to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency controllers for faster, more responsive play.9)

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.10)

Your one-stop hub for gaming, LG Gaming Portal

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.11)

Discover QNED evo Mini LED

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.

Table Caption
FeaturesQNED90QNED90QNED85QNED82QNED80
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED90 Ultra Big TV up to 115 inches displaying colorful and vivid visuals on its screen that showcase its picture quality.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED90 displaying colorful and vivid visuals on its screen that showcase its picture quality.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED85 displaying colorful and vivid visuals on its screen that showcase its picture quality.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED82 displaying colorful and vivid visuals on its screen that showcase its picture quality.
LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED80 displaying colorful and vivid visuals on its screen that showcase its picture quality.
Size115"85”, 75”, 65”, 55”100”, 86”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”
DisplayQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 120HzQNED evo Mini LED 4K / 60Hz
Processoralpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
PictureDynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI HDR Remastering)Dynamic QNED Color, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)Dynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI HDR Remastering)Dynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, AI Picture Pro(AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI HDR Remastering)Dynamic QNED Color Pro, 100% Color Volume, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping
Mini LEDOOOOO
DimmingPrecision Dimming Ultra Precision Dimming ProPrecision Dimming Pro (100”), Precision Dimming (86”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”)--
SoundAI Sound Pro(11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering Pro AI Sound Pro(9.1.2ch) AI Sound Pro(11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering Pro, DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro(11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering Pro, DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect)AI Sound Pro(9.1.2ch)
Speaker2.2ch, 40W2.2ch, 40W2.2ch, 40W (100”), 2.0ch, 20W (86”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”)2.0ch, 20W2.0ch, 20W
MovieDolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, HDR10 ProDolby Vision, FILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 ProFILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 ProFILMMAKER Ambient MODE, HDR10 Pro
GameMotion Booster 330, AMD FreeSync Premium, VVR(4K 165Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARCAMD FreeSync Premium, VVR(4K 144Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARCMotion Booster 288, AMD FreeSync Premium, VVR(4K 144Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARCMotion Booster 288, AMD FreeSync Premium, VVR (4K 144Hz), HGiG, ALLM, eARCMotion Booster 120 (except 55”)*, VRR(4K 60Hz)*, HGiG, ALLM, eARC
Connectivity*Wi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 4eaWi-Fi 6, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 4eaWi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 4eaWi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.1 3eaWi-Fi 5, BT v5.3, HDMI 2.0 3ea
webOS* (Secured by LG Shield)AI Magic Remote, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot AI Magic Remote, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot AI Magic Remote, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot AI Magic Remote, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot AI Magic Remote, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Concierge, AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard, AI Chatbot
Additional FeaturesLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport PortalLG Gallery+, LG Channels*, Gaming Portal, Sport Portal
Learn MoreLearn More

*Differ by countries

Disclaimer

 

*All images above are simulated.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED90 115/85-inch and QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

 

3)*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

5)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

6)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

7)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

8)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region. LG account & Internet connection required for smart services. Consent to the privacy policy and terms of services is required.

 

9)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

10)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

11)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary. 

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

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