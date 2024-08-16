1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

2)*QNED90 115/85-inch and QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

3)*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

4)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

5)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

6)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

7)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

8)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region. LG account & Internet connection required for smart services. Consent to the privacy policy and terms of services is required.

9)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

10)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

11)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.