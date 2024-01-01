Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The LG TV webOS screen is in the background and 11 blocks are floating on it. Each block has a logo image of Luna, Prime Video, Master Class, Les Mills, YouTube, Apple TV plus, Shoptime, Netflix, Disney plus, GeForce NOW, and LG Channels.

Exploring New Horizons of Entertainment

Cinema

Bring the Theater Home

LG TVs are home to all the streaming platforms you love, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and many more. With this much to choose from, there's something for everyone.

A man is sitting on the sofa and watching TV. The man has a remote control in his hand, and on TV, there is an image of a scene from Apple TV+ 'Foundation'.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

There are three image blocks – each with streaming platform logo and footage image. Netflix logo with the Wednesday, Apple TV plus logo with Ted lasso, Prime video logo with The rings of power.

LG Channels

Enjoy More Content for Free

Discover more of what TV has to offer with LG Channels. Explore a diverse variety of entertainment with over 150 channels and on-demand content - all without any subscriptions or payments.

There is a home screen of 'LG Channels', and various content images of LG Channels are nearby.

*Number of channels and available content of "LG Channels" app may vary by product and region.
*Some content shown is US-only content. Available content may vary by country.

Well-being

Customize Your Workout Plan

Whether it's tracking your weight, focusing on meditation, or live feedback for your workouts, make your wellness work for you. With services like Exercite, home workouts are accessible at the click of a button and easier than ever to jump into.

A woman is doing squats while watching TV. Inside the TV screen, you can see images that teach you exercise and check your posture.

*Support for this feature may vary by country.

Classes

Learn From the Best

Level up your learning with classes from over 150 instructors in a wide range of fields, including art, entertainment, business, design, style, sports, writing and more.

A large TV is on the wall, and the TV shows the gardening class screen of 'Master Class'. A woman is standing at a table next to a TV and taking a gardening class with flower pots and flower scissors.

*Support for this feature may vary by country.

