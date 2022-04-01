LG 77'' G2 OLEDevo Gallery Edition 120HZ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.
A bright new era of pixels.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide.
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
Find your fit.
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 77 inches.
*97G2 is due for release in the 2nd half of 2022.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered.
4.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
5.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
6.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
10.Supported service may differ by country.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Screen Size
77"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide colour Gamut
Perfect colour
-
Billion Rich colours
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Perfect Black
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
BLU Type
Self-Lit Pixels
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz/100Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection/Auto genre selection
SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
4K/2K
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
Yes
-
2K HFR
Yes
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSyncTM
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker(sound output)
60W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
4.2 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes Hands Free
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes Hands Free
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Included
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Room to Room Share
Sender/Receiver
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 (4EA)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 (Side)
-
LAN
Side
-
RF In
2 Bottom
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Side
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ax
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1712 x 976 x 24.8
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1712 x 1039 x 321
-
Product Box Dimensions
1895 x 1130 x 228
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
35.1 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22GN (NFC)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
WALL MOUNT
-
LG Slim Bracket Compatible
Bracket Included
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.