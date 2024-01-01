LG Blu-Ray high definition player with YouTube

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
BD370

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback

    yes

  • DVD Recorder

    Yes

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Language

    Yes

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • Video - xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Video - Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Down Sampling

    Yes

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

INTERACTIVE CONTENTS

  • MHP-Like Interactivity

    Yes

  • BD ROM profile

    2.0 profile

  • Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG, GIF

CONVENIENCE

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Network firmware update

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Tool no.

    BD370 / BD360

  • Display

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

What people are saying

