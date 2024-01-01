We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-Ray high definition player with YouTube
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
yes
-
DVD Recorder
Yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
BD ROM profile
2.0 profile
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
CONVENIENCE
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Tool no.
BD370 / BD360
-
Display
Yes
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
-
Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
