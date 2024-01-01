We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray player with NetCast
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Full HD Up-scaling
yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power SMPS
110~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.1W under
-
Power Consumption
20W
-
USB
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430 x 45 x 200
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
MHP-Like Interactivity
Yes
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
LED Clock
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out - L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
