Smart 3D Blu-ray player
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Dimensions(mm)
430 x 43.5 x 208.5
-
MD Type
Tray
-
Display
LED Clock
IN/OUT
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
Optical Audio Output
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Display
Yes
-
DLNA (DMP/ DMR/ DMS)
Yes/Yes/No
-
NFC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Privacy
Yes
-
LG Remote App
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
LG SMART FUNTIONS
-
Premium CP
Yes
PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC
-
USB playback
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Color
Yes
