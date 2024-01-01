We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Dimensions(mm)
430 x 35 x 195
-
MD Type
Tray
-
Display
Clock
IN/OUT
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
Component Video Output
Yes
-
Composite Video Output
Yes
-
Optical Audio Output
Yes
-
Coaxial Audio Output
Yes
-
Analog Audio 2ch Output
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONVENIENCE (OTHER)
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
USB playback
Yes
