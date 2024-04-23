Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
#LGNACES24
#ReinventYourFuture

Reinvent your future1

Reinvent your future

Coletiva de imprensa LG Global
8 de janeiro de 2024, 13:00 (GMT -3)

Reinvent your future Assista a live

CES 2024

LG Newsroom

Descubra as principais inovações da LG na CES 2024

LG Newsroom Saiba mais

20/12/2022

CEO da LG compartilha visão do futuro

Com o tema “Life's Good”, LG apresenta estratégia e novas linhas de produtos para 2023 em coletiva de imprensa exclusiva na CES

Baixar texto Baixar foto

12/12/2022

LG conquista prêmios de inovação na CES

Diversos produtos da marca foram reconhecidos pela tecnologia e inovação, incluindo as TVs OLED que recebe o prêmio pelo 11º ano consecutivo

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

16/12/2022

CES: LG apresenta ARTCOOL™️ GALLERY

Novo ar-condicionado residencial cria ambiente chique e confortável com seu design elegante, função de conteúdo personalizável e o renomado compressor DUAL Inverter da LG 

Baixar texto Baixar foto

12/12/2022

CES: LG lança monitores UltraGear™️ OLED

Com o desempenho OLED mais rápido de todos os modelos UltraGear, novos monitores de 27 e 45 polegadas oferecem imersão superior em jogos

Baixar texto Baixar foto

CES: LG apresenta Geladeira Instaview

Nova geladeira French-Door com nova profundidade tem painel espelhado InstaView, grande capacidade e quatro tipos de gelo

Baixar texto Baixar foto

LG traz sua visão ESG na CES

Compromissos para o futuro e inovações da empresa para o planeta estarão em plena exibição na área “Vida Melhor para Todos”.

Baixar texto Baixar foto

CES: LG traz novas soluções de cozinha

Com tecnologias avançadas de cozimento e limpeza, os eletrodomésticos premium da empresa oferecem uma experiência sem complicações na cozinha.

Baixar texto Baixar foto

Geladeira LG MoodUP com o Viva Magenta

Complementando sua coleção de cores atraentes, a geladeira premium da LG agora apresenta a cor do ano da Pantone para 2023.

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

CES LG: eletrodomésticos minimalistas

Adotando uma estética atemporal e sustentável, os novos produtos de linha branca se dedicam ao essencial para oferecer um novo valor para o cliente.

Baixar texto Baixar foto

TVs LG OLED trazem imersão ao usuário

Com a mais recente tecnologia de TV da LG, webOS atualizado e recursos de personalização aprimorados, a nova LG OLED evo está pronta para impressionar

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

LG Gram 2023 oferece estilo ao usuário

Portfólio ampliado de laptops LG gram ultraleves apresentam novos modelos OLED, projetados para atender às diversas necessidades dos consumidores atuais

Baixar texto Baixar foto

LG lança nova linha de Sound Bars

Com funções convenientes, integração aprimorada com as TVs LG e som potente, novos modelos proporcionam excelente experiência e valor ao consumidor

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

Lançamento revolucionário LG "ThinQ UP"

Proporcionando uma experiência positiva para o cliente, os novos eletrodomésticos da LG podem ser atualizados com novos recursos adaptados às diferentes necessidades e estilos de vida

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

LG lança aspirador de pó Power Mop

Em exibição na CES, o Cordzero A9 Kompressor oferece limpeza úmida e a vapor e vem com uma conveniente estação de encaixe tornando a limpeza versátil

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

Conheça as novidades da LG na CES 2023

Na 'LG World Premiere', na CES 2023, o CEO William Cho compartilhou sua visão de inovação concebida para tornar a vida dos consumidores melhor

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

LG apresenta TV OLED sem fios na CES

Atingindo uma conquista impressionante, a gigantesca TV OLED de 97 polegadas vem com transmissão de vídeo e áudio em tempo real sem fios com até 4K e 120 Hz

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

LG anuncia colaboração com a Magna

Empresas vão desenvolver os protótipos da próxima geração de solução de infoentretenimento de direção autônoma

Baixar texto Baixar foto

CES: LG & Jeff Staple trazem novidades

O renomado diretor criativo e fundador da STAPLE e do Reed Art Department organiza uma exposição interativa e inspiradora, decorada com as recentes soluções de estilo de vida da LG

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

TVs LG apostam em soluções para jogos

TVs LG apostam em uma seleção ampliada de soluções para jogos em um único lugar

Baixar texto Baixar fotos

CES2023: Segunda geração do LG Signature

Os eletrodomésticos super premium da empresa apresentam tecnologias de ponta, design atemporal e excelente eficiência energética

Baixar texto

Prêmio “Life’s Good” anuncia vencedores

As quatro equipes premiadas se juntaram a renomados acadêmicos de ESG e executivos da empresa na conferência do Prêmio “Life’s Good, na Coreia do Sul

Baixar texto

LG recebe recorde de prêmios na CES 2023

A empresa mantém uma longa história de honras na mais renomada feira de tecnologia de consumo do mundo, com mais de 220 prêmios e reconhecimentos

Baixar texto