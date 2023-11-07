We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de Sonido LG SN8YG
Todas las especificaciones
-
Número de Canales
-
3.1.2ch
-
Total
-
440W
-
Frontal
-
40W x 2
-
Central
-
40W
-
Superior
-
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
-
220W (Inalámbrico)
-
49" ↑
-
SI
-
Óptico Digital
-
SI (1)
-
Entrada HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3)
-
SI (1)
-
Salida HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3)
-
SI (1)
-
HDR10
-
SI
-
USB
-
SI (1)
-
Versión Bluetooth
-
5.0
-
Codec Bluetooth - SBC
-
SI
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
-
SI
-
Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
SI
-
Upbit/upsampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
SI
-
AI Sound Pro
-
SI
-
Standard
-
SI
-
Music
-
SI
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast+
-
SI
-
Movie (Dolby Surround)
-
SI
-
Dolby ATMOS
-
SI
-
DTS:X
-
SI
-
User EQ
-
SI (Control Remoto/App.)
-
Night Time On/Off
-
SI (Control Remoto/App.)
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off
-
SI (Solo desde App.)
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off
-
SI (Solo desde App.)
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In)
-
SI (Solo desde App.)
-
Asistente de Google Incorporado (Controlador, Mic. 2)
-
SI
-
Funciona con el Asistente de Google (control)
-
SI
-
Chromecast
-
SI
-
Google Multi Zona ( Una fuente) → Multi Parlante)
-
SI
-
App. Android/iOS
-
SI/SI
-
Reproducción de archivos desde Smartphone
-
SI
-
EZ Setup (BLE)
-
SI
-
NSU
-
SI
-
Controlar desde control remoto del TV (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
SI
-
Sound Sync - Óptico Digital
-
SI
-
Auto Power On/Off - Óptico Digital
-
SI
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
SI
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
SI
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
SI
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
SI
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)- Top / Center / Rear
-
SI
-
Mute
-
SI
-
Auto Dimmer
-
SI
-
Sleep Timer
-
SI (Solo desde App.)
-
USB Host
-
SI
-
Detección Automática (Bluetooth)
-
SI
-
LPCM
-
SI
-
Dolby Atmos
-
SI
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
SI
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
SI
-
Dolby Digital
-
SI
-
DTS:X
-
SI
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
SI
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
SI
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
SI
-
AAC/AAC+
-
SI
-
FLAC
-
SI (C4A/USB)
-
OGG
-
SI (C4A/USB)
-
WAV
-
SI (C4A/USB)
-
MP3
-
SI (C4A/USB)
-
AAC
-
SI (C4A/USB)
-
Adaptador
-
25V, 2A
-
Consumo en Standby
-
0.5W ↓
-
Consumo
-
45W
-
Tipo (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumo en Standby
-
0.5W ↓
-
Consumo
-
38W
-
Frecuencia Inalámbrica
-
5GHz
-
Unidad Principal
-
106 x 5.7 x 11.9
-
Subwoofer
-
22.10 x 39 x 31.28
-
Caja
-
116.8 x 28.4 x 45.6
-
Unidad Principal
-
4.4
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8
-
Total
-
14.6
-
LG Wi-Fi Speaker
-
SI
-
Google Home
-
SI
-
Manual de Usuario
-
SI
-
Guia Para Instalación en Pared
-
SI
-
Carta de Garantía
-
SI
-
Control Remoto (MA7)
-
SI
-
Cable Óptico Digital
-
SI
-
Bases para Instalación a Pared
-
SI
Qué opina la gente
Ofertas exclusivas para tí
-
Manual y software
Descarga manuales de producto y el software más reciente para tu producto.
-
Diagnosticar
Encuentra videos instructivos útiles para tu producto.
-
Garantía
Revisa la información de garantía de tu producto aquí.
-
Repuestos y accesorios
Descubre accesorios para tu producto.
-
Registra tu producto
Registra tu producto para obtener un soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte para tu producto LG
Encuentra manuales, solución de problemas y la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Rastrear mi orden
Realiza un seguimiento de tu pedido o encuentra respuestas a tus preguntas.
-
Solicita una reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación cómodamente en línea.