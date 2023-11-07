About Cookies on This Site

Barra de Sonido LG SN8YG

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Barra de Sonido LG SN8YG

SN8YG

Barra de Sonido LG SN8YG

vista frontal con subwoofer.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Número de Canales

3.1.2ch

Total

440W

Frontal

40W x 2

Central

40W

Superior

50W x 2

Subwoofer

220W (Inalámbrico)

MATCH CON TV

49" ↑

SI

CONECTIVIDAD GENERAL

Óptico Digital

SI (1)

Entrada HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3)

SI (1)

Salida HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3)

SI (1)

HDR10

SI

USB

SI (1)

CONECTIVIDAD INALÁMBRICA

Versión Bluetooth

5.0

Codec Bluetooth - SBC

SI

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

SI

AUDIO HI-RES

Sampling - 24bit/96kHz

SI

Upbit/upsampling - 24bit/96kHz

SI

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

SI

Standard

SI

Music

SI

Bass Blast/Bass Blast+

SI

Movie (Dolby Surround)

SI

Dolby ATMOS

SI

DTS:X

SI

CONTROL DE SONIDO

User EQ

SI (Control Remoto/App.)

Night Time On/Off

SI (Control Remoto/App.)

Dynamic Rage On/Off

SI (Solo desde App.)

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off

SI (Solo desde App.)

AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In)

SI (Solo desde App.)

SOPORTE DE GOOGLE

Asistente de Google Incorporado (Controlador, Mic. 2)

SI

Funciona con el Asistente de Google (control)

SI

Chromecast

SI

Google Multi Zona ( Una fuente) → Multi Parlante)

SI

CONFORT

App. Android/iOS

SI/SI

Reproducción de archivos desde Smartphone

SI

EZ Setup (BLE)

SI

NSU

SI

Controlar desde control remoto del TV (Vol+/-, Mute)

SI

Sound Sync - Óptico Digital

SI

Auto Power On/Off - Óptico Digital

SI

HDMI SIMPLINK

SI

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

SI

HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

SI

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

SI

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)- Top / Center / Rear

SI

Mute

SI

Auto Dimmer

SI

Sleep Timer

SI (Solo desde App.)

USB Host

SI

Detección Automática (Bluetooth)

SI

FORMATOS DE AUDIO(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

SI

Dolby Atmos

SI

Dolby TrueHD

SI

Dolby Digital Plus

SI

Dolby Digital

SI

DTS:X

SI

DTS-HD Master Audio

SI

DTS-HD High Resolution

SI

DTS Digital Surround

SI

AAC/AAC+

SI

FORMATO DE ARCHIVOS

FLAC

SI (C4A/USB)

OGG

SI (C4A/USB)

WAV

SI (C4A/USB)

MP3

SI (C4A/USB)

AAC

SI (C4A/USB)

ENERGÍA DE UNIDAD PRINCIPAL

Adaptador

25V, 2A

Consumo en Standby

0.5W ↓

Consumo

45W

ENERGÍA DE SUBWOOFER

Tipo (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Consumo en Standby

0.5W ↓

Consumo

38W

Frecuencia Inalámbrica

5GHz

DIMENSIONES(")(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD)

Unidad Principal

106 x 5.7 x 11.9

Subwoofer

22.10 x 39 x 31.28

Caja

116.8 x 28.4 x 45.6

PESO(KG)

Unidad Principal

4.4

Subwoofer

7.8

Total

14.6

APLICACIÓN(APP)

LG Wi-Fi Speaker

SI

Google Home

SI

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS EN CAJA

Manual de Usuario

SI

Guia Para Instalación en Pared

SI

Carta de Garantía

SI

Control Remoto (MA7)

SI

Cable Óptico Digital

SI

Bases para Instalación a Pared

SI

