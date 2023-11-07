We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Comience a trabajar con una conexión simple y fácil
People are having a meet by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with a large signage on the wall.
* Todas las imágenes de esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Uno: Quick Share puede no estar disponible en ciertos productos.
** Volumen, Modo de imagen, Brillo automático, Temporizador de presentación, Agenda / Nota se pueden configurar en LG One: Aplicación para PC Quick Share.
* Se puede conectar una señalización a un total de 4 dispositivos de llave de tipo USB.
* Por primera vez, la PC personal debe instalar el software de monitoreo One: Quick Share conectando el dispositivo de llave.
* LG Signage necesita configurar Soft AP habilitado en el menú de red en la aplicación de configuración.
Configuración sin control remoto
One:Quick Share PC application allows to adjust the settings of the signage without remote control. And the signage on the wall shows one example of the Office Meeting Mode which users can set from the app.
* La configuración sin función de control remoto está habilitada cuando el USB Dongle está emparejado con LG Signage y conectado a la PC.
** Los usuarios pueden habilitar el modo de reunión de oficina en el menú de configuración EZ de la señalización.
Administrador de pantalla
Meeting organizer is free to control several screens shared in the signage. So this image shows that the LG Signage screen has the same order of the split screen which the user with the admin privileges sets on the One:Quick Share App.
Todas las especificaciones
-
Señalización estándar
-
65 ”/ 55” / 49 ”UH7F
65” / 55 ”/ 49” / 43 ”UH5F (-H)
65” / 55 ”/ 49” / 43 ”UM3DG
86” / 75 ”/ 65” / 55 ”/ 50 "/ 43" UL3G
-
Cambio de usuario
-
Sí
-
Vista dividida
-
Sí (máx. 4 pantallas)
-
Modo de administrador
-
Sí
-
Control de señalización
-
Sí
-
Sonar
-
Solo Windows
-
SO integrado
-
Linux
-
UPC
-
Cortex TM de cuatro núcleos -A7
-
Memoria interna
-
eMMC (4 GB), DDR3 (512 MB)
-
Wifi
-
IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (Máx.30 m disponible)
-
Video
-
H.264
-
Conectividad
-
USB 2.0 tipo A (1)
-
Tamaño (W × H × D)
-
63,8 × 63,8 × 13,5 mm / cable USB (85,5 mm)
-
Peso
-
46 g
-
El consumo de energía
-
2,0 W (típico), 2,5 W (máx.)
-
Temperatura / humedad de funcionamiento
-
0 ℃ a 40 ℃ / 0% a 85%
-
Soporte del sistema operativo
-
Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bits
macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bits
-
UPC
-
Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (o versión posterior)
Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (o versión posterior)
AMD Rygen 1st Generation (o versión posterior)
-
Memoria
-
8 GB ↑
-
