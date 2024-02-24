About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Montaje en pared

La unidad de montaje en pared de LG es una potente solución de refrigeración y calefacción que se puede instalar de forma rápida y sencilla.

Unidad de montaje en pared

Unidad de montaje en pared

Confort optimizado para cualquier tipo de aplicación.

Características Información de compra
Características
Amplio rango de funcionamiento

Amplio rango de funcionamiento

Solución ideal para salas de servidores, salas de máquinas y cocinas.

Tapa inferior extraíble

La cubierta inferior se puede retirar cuando sea necesario, lo que facilita la instalación. El desmontaje o el soporte adicional de la unidad no es necesario. La instalación puede realizarla una persona con la herramienta de soporte patentada de LG.

Clip de soporte para la instalación

Una pinza de soporte crea el espacio adecuado entre la pared y la unidad para facilitar la instalación.

Mayor eficiencia energética

Mayor eficiencia energética

Las nuevas unidades montadas en pared proporcionan una buena eficiencia energética estacional conectadas con las unidades exteriores Standard Inverter.

Potente refrigeración y calefacción

La abertura del panel frontal reduce la sobrecarga de la entrada de aire. Además, el nuevo y mejorado ventilador sesgado aumenta el flujo de aire.

Flujo de aire optimizado

La dirección de la paleta horizontal puede ser ajustada del paso 1 al 6 con una oscilación automática completa. Esta función puede enfriar y calentar áreas específicas mucho más rápidamente.

Refrigeración y calefacción rápidas

La refrigeración y calefacción por chorro distribuye el aire uniformemente a alta velocidad para asegurar una refrigeración y calefacción de la habitación óptimas en solo tres minutos.

Información de compra

Información de compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de compra Más información