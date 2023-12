Preservando la cultura y la historia a través de HVAC

Comprehensive control and monitoring are vital to the efficiency and performance of any HVAC system. LG HVAC systems can be operated and monitored from a central location or even remotely with a PC, smartphone or tablet. Control systems such as the LG AC Smart 5 allows system administrators to conveniently monitor and control environments in each space across an entire system to optimize comfort, efficiency and climate. ThinQ connectivity also allows control of the system in the hands of administrators with full integration across the HVAC ecosystem. Through these systems, administrators have real-time access to each system component to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact while ensuring the comfort of visitors and safety of sensitive materials in a museum or archive.



Where precise climate control and advanced performance are essential to the preservation of valuable material, LG HVAC solutions are delivering for unique spaces like museums and libraries around the world. Whether developing a new installation, renovating an existing space or expanding a facility, LG delivers HVAC solutions that hit the mark for these valuable spaces of culture and history.