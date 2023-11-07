About Cookies on This Site

Las Series

Con una calidad de imagen radiante y clara, un diseño eficiente en cuanto a espacios y de fácil manejo, las pantallas LED interior Series LAS maximizan la eficacia de publicitar en una amplia variedad de lugares de negocios interiores tales como shopping malls, aeropuertos y museos.

LAS_series-hero_D

LED Signage Interior

Las Series

La Serie LAS es un versátil modelo de LED convencional para diversas aplicaciones de interior. Incluyen modelos delgados con alta resolución y funcionamiento silencioso, modelos estándar diseñados para varios lugares y modelos de alto brillo para espacios de mayor tamaño.

G_L_940x620_1502268252582_1511820430597

LAS016DB2/LAS019DB2/LAS025DB2

G_L_940x620_Front_2_1502268275238_1511820780280

LAS016DB2/LAS019DB2/LAS025DB2

G_L_940x620_front_1502268304134_1511820942625

LAS016DB2/LAS019DB2/LAS025DB2

G_L_940x620_Rear_2_1502268259103_1511820863455

LAS016DB2/LAS019DB2/LAS025DB2

G_L_940x620_rear_1502268288776_1511820997579

LAS016DB2/LAS019DB2/LAS025DB2

01_Fine-pitch-model_1502267671587_1511821268464

Modelo de Tamaño Fino

LAS012DB2-F (1,26mm)/LAS015DB2-F (1,58mm)/LAS018DB2-F (1,89mm)/LAS025DB2-F (2,50mm)
Pantallas LED 19,5"(400mm x 300m) para cualquier tamaño o configuración de videowall, incluyendo instalaciones curvas.
• Diseño optimizado para contenido Full HD con un aspecto 16:9.
• Imagen nítida y de alto contraste con amplio ángulo de visión.

02_Standard-model_1502267774207_1511821745003

Modelo Estándar

LAS040DB4DF (4,0mm)/LAS040DB4 (4,0mm)/LAS060DB4DF (6,0mm)/LAS060DB4 (6,0mm)
• Diseño de servicio frontal para un servicio conveniente (trasero opcional).
• Funcionamiento sin ventilador.
• Calidad duradera que brinda un funcionamiento 24/7.

03_High-Brightness-model_1502267866194_1511822146502

Modelo de Brillo Máximo

LAS040DA3D (4,0mm)/LAS060DA3D (6,0mm)/LAS100DA3D (10,00mm)
• Alto brillo de 2.000 nit para interiores más grandes.
• Procesamiento de color de 16 bits para una representación natural de color.
• Diseño de servicio frontal (trasero opcional).

Aplicaciones

Edificios Gubernamentales

Convenciones/Exhibiciones

Tiendas

Airports

Casinos

Estadios Deportivos Internos