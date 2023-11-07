About Cookies on This Site

Recomendación Del Servidor

Para mejorar el desarrollo de su negocio, puede obtener más información del servidor HW de LG, recomendaciones, puerto, clúster, incluyendo políticas relevantes en la siguiente sección.

Recomendación de Servidor HW

Se recomienda aumentar el servidor y la memoria por cada 1.000 clientes, en caso de utilizar más de 5.000 clientes. (Puede variar por escenario)

 
 

Estructura Del Servidor

En caso de utilizar VPN, el servidor debe estar en el mismo VPN, o utilizar una IP accesible para VPN.

Puerto

Puerto de expectativa en el servidor que debería ser aplicado al firewall del usuario.

Política de Seguridad

- Cifrado RSA para inicio de sesión web.
* Se aplicará https para el 2016.
* Nota: La configuración del sistema puede ser diferente según el estado de la red, el tamaño del contenido y la frecuencia de distribución.

Postgresql DB

Política de Copia de Seguridad

- Configuración de almacenamiento de contenido.
- Copia de seguridad en tiempo real con PostgreSQL DB.

Clúster de Servidor

1. Configurar el valor “cluster.use” como “true”.
2. Configurar el “cluster.target value” del Servidor 1 en el url del Servidor 2.
3. Configurar el “cluster.target value” del Servidor 2 en el url del Servidor 3.
4. Configurar el “cluster.target value” del Servidor 3 en el url del Servidor 1.
5. Reinicie el servicio del servidor.

* La carpeta de base de datos y almacenamiento debe instalarse de forma separada en la PC.