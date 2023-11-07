About Cookies on This Site

Multi V 5

LG MULTI V 5 es una solución integrada que combina tecnologías avanzadas para edificios de gran altura. Proporciona una máxima eficiencia energética al tiempo que minimiza los costes operativos y su control de doble detección detecta la humedad y la temperatura.

Imagen del Multi V 5 armonizando con la naturaleza limpia.

Multi V 5

El Multi V 5, junto con la unidad interior con potente purificación de aire y ventilación eficiente, te permite a ti y a tu edificio respirar aire limpio y fresco como el de un bosque.

Características Solución de Aplicación Línea de Modelos
Características
Solicitud de Compra

Una imagen que representa la máxima eficiencia de Multi V 5.

Eficiencia Máxima

La unidad MULTI V 5 asegura la mejor eficiencia energética de su clase gracias a su tecnología innovadora.

Una imagen que representa el control de detección dual de Multi V 5.

Control de Detección Dual

El control de detección dual detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para lograr un funcionamiento económico y práctico.

Control de Carga Inteligente

El control de carga inteligente maneja la carga de enfriamiento al detectar la temperatura y la humedad para incrementar la eficiencia energética.

Confort de Enfriamiento

El enfriamiento confortable mantiene la operación en un modo de enfriamiento leve sin detenerse entre operaciones.

Calefacción Mejorada

Hora de calefacción mejorada con retraso en la descongelación del intercambiador de calor debido al pronóstico de puntos precisos de rocío.

Una imagen que representa el compresor inverter definitivo de Multi V 5.

Compresor Inverter de Última Generación

El compresor Inverter de última generación optimiza la eficiencia energética y mejora la fiabilidad del compresor.

Cojinete Mejorado Con Material de Peek

El cojinete mejorado con material de PEEK (polieteretercetona) incrementa la durabilidad y la fiabilidad del compresor mediante material lubricante y forma refinada del cojinete.

Inyección de Vapor

El efecto de compresión de dos etapas proporciona una operación de calefacción eficiente en condiciones de temperatura baja.

Gestión Eficiente Del Aceite

El sensor de aceite ejecuta la operación de recuperación del aceite solo si es necesario para incrementar la eficiencia del compresor. También equilibra y maneja el nivel de aceite en ambos compresores.

Hipor™

HiPOR™ (retorno de aceite de alta presión) minimiza la pérdida de energía con el retorno directo de aceite.

Imagen de aire limpio proporcionado a la oficina a través de Multi V 5.

La Solución Óptima de Calidad Del Aire de Alta Eficiencia

Instala LG ERV junto con Multi V 5 y disfruta de una ventilación que ahorra energía. ERV reacciona a las temperaturas exteriores y los niveles de CO2 para proporcionar calefacción y refrigeración más eficientes.

Una imagen que representa la calefacción continua de Multi V 5.

Calefacción Continua

Gracias a la descongelación retrasada mediante el sensor de humedad, la descongelación parcial y la gestión eficiente del aceite mediante el sensor de aceite, se ha mejorado la tecnología de calefacción continua.

Una imagen que expresa la instalación flexible de Multi V 5.

Instalación Flexible Con Una Unidad Exterior de Gran Capacidad

Con mejoras en las partes principales, la unidad exterior individual MULTI V 5 puede proporcionar una gran capacidad de hasta 26 HP. Esto permite un uso flexible del espacio del piso al minimizar el área de instalación y disminuir de forma significativa los pesos totales instalados.

Tecnología Biomimética

Los ventiladores mejorados incrementan el flujo de aire hasta un 10 % y reducen el consumo de energía hasta en un 20 %.

Flujo de Aire Mejorado

La cubierta extendida proporciona una mayor capacidad de intercambio de calor para incrementar el flujo de aire.

Intercambiador de Calor de Cuatro Lados

Mejora la transferencia de calor hasta 20, lo que a la larga mejora la capacidad y rendimiento.

Control Sencillo Con Conexión Multi V-AHU

MULTI V se puede conectar a la bobina DX de una unidad de tratamiento de aire para un entorno con aire acondicionado fresco.
Varias opciones de control están preparadas para los controladores LG o DDC suministrados, que pueden contactar la señal o los protocolos Modbus.

Una imagen que expresa el control sencillo con conexión Multi V-AHU de Multi V 5.

Imagen que muestra los espacios donde se puede instalar Multi V 5 como iconos.

La Unidad Multi V 5 Es Una Solución Aplicable Para

Una imagen que expresa la alineación de Multi V 5.

Línea de Modelos de Multi V 5

Imagen de un hombre sosteniendo un teléfono inteligente con la página web de LG en la pantalla.

Solicitud de Información

Solicita más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto contigo en breve.

Solicitud de Información Más Información

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Título, Tamaño, Tabla, Lista
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para manuales o materiales relacionados con soporte de ingeniería, dirígete a descarga de recursos

