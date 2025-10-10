Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Reseña tu TV y participa por una tarjeta VISA

Detalles promoción
Términos y Condiciones

¡Sigue estos 3 pasos para obtener
tu tarjeta VISA!

Paso 1. Compra


Compra un televisor seleccionado en LG.com y según el modelo, llévate una tarjeta VISA con saldo de $400.000, $500.000 o $600.000

Paso 2. Escribe una reseña


Escribe una reseña del televisor que compraste en nuestro sitio. No te olvides de escribir el comentario con el mismo mail con el que compraste

Paso 3. Envía tus datos


Llena el formulario, en este link con tu nombre, mail y fotos del comprobante de compra y reseña generada

 

 

Conoce los términos y condiciones

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fechas claves

 

 

Compras válidas: Del 03 de octubre del 2025 al 23 de octubre del 2025

 

Generar tu reseña y llena el formulario: Hasta el 16 de noviembre del 2025 

 

Entregas de tarjeta de prepago electrónica VISA: Entregas hasta el 31 de diciembre

 

 