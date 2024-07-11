Refrigerador Top Freezer de 449 L con Door Cooling+™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view

chức năng làm mát cửa ở bên cạnh có thể bảo quản thực phẩm được giữ tươi ngon.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas heladas en cualquier bandeja con un rendimiento de refrigeración uniforme y más rápido.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hygiene Fresh có thể khử mùi hôi và loại bỏ vi khuẩn.

Hygiene FreshTM

Minimiza las bacterias y olores, maximiza la frescura

Mantenga su frigorífico limpio con Hygiene Fresh, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99,99% de las bacterias.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hygiene Fresh có thể khử mùi hôi và loại bỏ vi khuẩn.

Spaceplus™ Ice System

Tenga mucho hielo y mucho espacio en su congelador

El sistema de hielo Spaceplus™ ahorra espacio para los artículos más grandes y te garantiza que siempre tendrás hielo en abundancia.

*Capacidad para hacer hielo: Hasta 42 cubitos de hielo al día (Resultado de la prueba interna. La capacidad de producción de hielo es el número máximo de cubitos de hielo extraídos al día. Cuando los clientes no han utilizado el dispensador de agua en condiciones de carga del 75% de la capacidad del congelador).

*Water in 4liters water tank is provided in 2 ways: drinking water and ice making.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

LG ThinQ™

Controla tu refrigerador a distancia desde cualquier lugar

Controla los ajustes de tu refrigerador LG en cualquier lugar a través de cualquier dispositivo con WiFi gracias a LG ThinQ.

Una mujer controla a distancia un refrigerador lg con su smartphone. La imagen destaca la conectividad inteligente del frigorífico, que permite a los usuarios gestionar y ajustar la configuración desde su dispositivo móvil.

Control remoto

La puerta del refrigerador lg aparece ligeramente abierta y la pantalla de un smartphone muestra una notificación de la aplicación lg thinq. La imagen destaca la función de alerta inteligente del refrigerador, que avisa a los usuarios si la puerta se queda abierta.

Alerta Inteligente

Un refrigeradir lg en una cocina moderna con un primer plano de la pantalla de un smartphone que muestra datos de monitorización. La foto ilustra la capacidad del frefrigerador para ofrecer a los usuarios estadísticas de rendimiento y uso a través de una aplicación conectada.

Supervisión

*LG SmartThinQTM pasa a llamarse LG ThinQTM.

*Los productos con funciones inteligentes pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta la disponibilidad del servicio en tu distribuidor local o en LG.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hygiene Fresh có thể khử mùi hôi và loại bỏ vi khuẩn.

Smart Learner

La forma más inteligente de enfriar

Smart Fresh Air aprende sus patrones de uso para optimizar la refrigeración, incluso durante las horas de mayor consumo.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Eficiente energéticamente y duradero

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y  te da 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costes adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 845 x 725

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Color

    Negro Esencial Matte

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Top Freezer

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en Indonesia

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de Volumen Total (L)

    449

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Si, LED externo

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    80

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1 845 x 725

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    73

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    Externo

  • Ice Maker Automático

    Sí (Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    VCM

  • Color

    Negro Esencial Matte

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal cromado

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    1 Tanque de agua + 2 anaqueles

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    2

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    1

