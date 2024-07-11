Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisor LG AI UHD 98 pulgadas4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

98UT9050PSA

98UT9050PSA

Televisor LG AI UHD 98 pulgadas4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(4)
Front view

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Un túnel cuadrado de colores vibrantes que se va estrechando gradualmente hacia la parte posterior y que se muestra en un televisor LG UHD.

Amplia tu visión de cada detalle claro.

La nueva tecnología Ultra HD aporta vitalidad a cada color en una pantalla increíblemente grande. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Pantalla Ultra Grande 

Sumérgete más profundamente en el televisor LG más grande

Un niño está de pie frente a un televisor grande que muestra una imagen de dos elefantes, uno adulto y un bebé, caminando en un campo de hierba.

Experimenta la acción en escala y detalles realistas en un televisor LG ultragrande para una vista más rica y cautivadora.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K

Una inteligencia sorprendente eleva tu experiencia UHD 

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Nuestro procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en la pantalla UHD más grande, para lograr una escala increíble que siempre se ve nítida.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Sintonización acústica con AI 

EL audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio 

EL sistema de sonido detecta la disposición de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente adaptada a la acústica única de tu habitación. 

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noche

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Inteligencia que brilla bajo cualquier luz 

Ya sea de día o de noche, Brightness Control detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen según corresponda para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Imagen AI Pro

Cada imagen parece auténticamente de tamaño real.

AI Super Upscaling para pantallas ultragrandes 

La AI mantiene la nitidez en toda la pantalla grande 

AI Super Upscaling mejora el contenido para que se ajuste perfectamente a la pantalla ultragrande y luzca sorprendentemente nítido.

*Las pulgadas 98 del UT90 cuenta con Imagen AI Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

***La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha un sonido tan envolvente como la pantalla

*Imágenes de pantallas simuladas.

**Se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido. 

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos 

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta para obtener vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano de la cara de un hombre en una habitación oscura y con un tono violeta. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Pantalla de cine

Maximiza la vista con un bisel más delgado 

Consigue una inmersión de borde a borde con un bisel elegante para una experiencia cinematográfica más amplia y completa.

Dos ballenas nadan en una galaxia azulada entre planetas. El video se aleja lentamente para revelar un televisor LG UHD en una acogedora sala de estar.

Sintonización acústica con AI 

EL audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio 

EL sistema de sonido detecta la disposición de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente adaptada a la acústica única de tu habitación. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

*UT90 viene en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

webOS 24

Personaliza tu experiencia en pantalla grande

Disfruta de una televisión diseñada especialmente para ti con funciones de personalización como Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Card.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se proporcionan en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS se encuentra en el centro sobre un fondo negro y el espacio debajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años.

Siempre está tan fresco como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas funciones y conveniencia.

Se encuentran cinco rectángulos de distintos colores dispuestos de forma escalonada hacia arriba, cada uno de ellos etiquetado con un año, desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El rango de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

Tu TV sabe lo que amas 

La pantalla de un televisor LG muestra la pantalla de Mi perfil. En el tercio superior, un banner de Tangible Wonders. Debajo del banner, se muestran los siguientes botones: Home Hub, Deportes, Juegos, Accesibilidad, Home Office. Debajo de los botones, se muestran los siguientes logotipos: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now y Udemy. Debajo de los logotipos, se muestran 5 miniaturas de películas debajo del texto "Las mejores opciones para ti". Un cursor hace clic en la "S" inicial en la esquina superior izquierda. Se abre un menú desplegable de Cuenta LG y se muestran cinco nombres. El cursor hace clic en el segundo nombre mientras las miniaturas y los contenidos recomendados en la pantalla cambian.

Mi perfil

Tu espacio dedicado a ti 

Con Mi perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos tienen una pantalla de inicio personal con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Un cursor hace clic en Deportes y la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Deportes con el texto "Registra tu equipo/jugador favorito para obtener más información sobre la clasificación de la liga, los horarios de los juegos o cualquier otra actualización" y "Lista de ligas populares". Cinco miniaturas están etiquetadas como Fútbol, ​​Baloncesto, Béisbol, Críquet y Hockey sobre hielo. La pantalla se desvanece, el cursor hace clic en Juego y la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Juego con el texto "Sumérgete en un juego en la pantalla grande. Puedes jugar juegos y ver los últimos videos de juegos". La imagen muestra botones etiquetados como Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid y Jugados recientemente. Se muestran los siguientes logotipos: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube y Twitch.

Carpetas Rápidas 

Encuentra tus favoritos más rápido 

Solo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra una imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo amplio. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomiende nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al televisor LG, el control remoto LG Magic apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color violeta neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Conserje AI 

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

El Conserje AI  conoce a través de su historial de búsqueda y le recomienda contenido y palabras clave predeterminadas, incluyendo "Para usted", "Recomendado", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

*****La palabra clave "Para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

********El servicio Google Calendar será compatible más adelante este año".

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

Una imagen a tu gusto 

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, con una luz violeta neón alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote 

La magia está en tus manos 

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. El control remoto LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, con una luz violeta neón alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Multi-View

Multiplica tu vista,
multiplica tu diversión 

Cuando una pantalla no es suficiente, divídela en 2 o 4 segmentos. Usa tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas o 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4.

Obtén conectividad total de tu TV 

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre se sienta en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano que muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Connectividad móvil 

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente a tu TV

Ve el contenido de tu dispositivo iPhone o Android en la pantalla de tu televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Centro de Inicio 

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de su ecosistema inteligente desde su televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido e IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible con dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con el procesador Alpha 9 AI y puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio Chromecast integrado aún no esté disponible al momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Una amplia gama de contenidos listos para ver 

En primer plano, un televisor LG muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen se puede leer el texto "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Recently seen". El espacio que hay delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si lo hiciera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión.

LG Channels 

Ahora se muestra gratis en LG 

Sintonice LG Channels 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, sus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de TV, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más sencilla posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus aplicaciones y servicios de transmisión favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción por separado y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

Combinación óptima con Audio LG 

La elegante barra de sonido apta para LG UHD

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en una sala de estar. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario accede a la configuración de la barra de sonido.

Interfaz WOW

La sencillez a tu alcance 

Accede a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG montados en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

WOW Orchestra   

Cada imagen está perfectamente entonada

WOW Orchestra reúne en sinergia el sonido único de tu LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de TV LG está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****UHD es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

*****El modelo UT90 de 98 pulgadas cuenta con la interfaz WOW y WOW Orchestra

Ampliar películas y juegos

FLIMMAKER Mode 

Disfruta de escenas de películas en una escala impresionante.

Sumérgete en escenas auténticas a mayor escala. El modo FILMMAKER reproduce películas tal y como las concibió el director.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mira un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de Cine en Casa 

Magia de Cine con la comodidad de tu hogar 

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su máximo esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para una experiencia cinematográfica más envolvente.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar poco iluminada, junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con funciones de siguiente nivel 

La tecnología HGiG inmersiva garantiza que cada momento de juego se vea increíble, mientras que eARC hace que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador agarra el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo de voluntarios de empresas de las industrias de los videojuegos y las pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas 

No dejes de utilizar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Tablero de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú del Optimizador de juego que aparece sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard se activa únicamente cuando tanto ""Game Optimizer"" como ""Game Dasboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Acceso a todos tus video juegos favoritos 

Miles de universos de juegos a tu alcance. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos de inmediato sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD AI para el futuro

Elige lo mejor para el planeta con envases livianos y biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: eje de pedalier (UT90 (98/75/65/55/50 pulgadas) y UT80 (86/75/70 pulgadas).

