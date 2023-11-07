We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED TV HD 32"
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño (pulgadas)
-
32
-
Resolución
-
1366x768
-
Retroiluminación
-
DIRECT LED
-
Hz
-
60
-
MOTION CLARITY INDEX (MCI) Hz
-
120
-
Sintonizador Análogo
-
Si (PAL-N, PAL-M, NTSC-M)
-
Sintonizador Digital
-
Si
-
Picture Mode
-
"8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)"
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Si
-
● Aspect Ratio
-
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Zoom, Zoom2, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
● Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
4 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game/ Sport)
-
Descodificador Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
Modo de sonido
-
5 modos (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Si
-
Sistema de Parlantes
-
1way 2 speakers
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Si
-
Infinite Surround System
-
Si
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
v2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
e-Manual
-
Si
-
Key Lock
-
Si
-
Closed Caption
-
Si
-
Language
-
" 3(English, Spanish, Portguese)"
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Si
-
On/Off Timer
-
Si
-
Sleep Timer
-
Si
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Si
-
USB 2.0
-
1
-
RF In
-
Si 2
-
AV In
-
COMPARTIDA
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1(H) + AV COMPARTIDA
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
-
2(H)
-
Voltaje, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Si Plus
-
Sensor Intenligente
-
Si
-
Eficiencia Energética
-
A
