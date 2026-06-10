About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Smart TV 43" LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 2026

Smart TV 43" LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 2026

43NU800BPSC
Vista frontal de Smart TV 43" LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 2026 43NU800BPSC
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 shown in front and side views highlights a 43-inch display with a 957 mm-wide screen, 560 mm screen height, 626 mm height with stand, a 67.8 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 826 by 251 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of a sea lion, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying vibrant, multicolored abstract shapes across the screen.
Vista frontal de Smart TV 43" LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 2026 43NU800BPSC
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 shown in front and side views highlights a 43-inch display with a 957 mm-wide screen, 560 mm screen height, 626 mm height with stand, a 67.8 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 826 by 251 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of a sea lion, as AI recognizes and upscales each frame up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying vibrant, multicolored abstract shapes across the screen.

Funciones principales

  • Nano Detail Enhancer refina la textura y la profundidad para obtener una imagen 4K más realista.
  • El premiado webOS ofrece experiencias avanzadas de IA, impulsadas por Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
  • AI Hub ofrece una experiencia inteligente y personalizada, protegida por LG Shield.
  • Accede a una amplia selección de contenidos en directo y bajo demanda, disponibles sin interrupciones a través de LG Channels
Más
LG Shield recibió el galard[on de los premios CES Innovation Awards 2026 en la categoría de Ciberseguridad.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Premiado (LG Shield)

Ciberseguridad

Distinción de Honoree en los Premios a la Innovación CES 2026 en la categoría de Inteligencia Artificial por Multi-AI

Premios a la Innovación CES - Premiado (Multi-AI)

Inteligencia artificial

Distintivo de AVForums Editor’s Choice como Mejor Sistema de Smart TV durante 8 años consecutivos, incluyendo 2025/26.

AVForums Editor's Choice: Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2025/26

"8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV"

Los premios CES Innovation Awards se otorgan en función de la información descriptiva presentada a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna de las presentaciones ni de las afirmaciones realizadas, ni tampoco probó el producto premiado.

¿Por qué LG NANO 4K UHD?

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Nano Detail Enhancer muestra la imagen de una pluma, gracias al procesador de IA alfa que detecta texturas y volumen de color para mejorar los microdetalles y ofrecer una calidad de imagen 4K más nítida y vibrante.

Nano Detail Enhancer

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, con un diseño delgado, está montado en la pared de una sala de estar luminosa y abierta, y presenta un perfil elegante que se integra a la perfección en la decoración, a la vez que muestra formas abstractas vibrantes y multicolores en la pantalla.

Diseño delgado

El emblema LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, lo que resalta la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema.

Protegido por LG Shield

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con el galardonado sistema operativo webOS Multi AI se presenta sobre un fondo oscuro con los logotipos de Microsoft Copilot y Google Gemini, lo que indica la compatibilidad con servicios relacionados con la IA accesibles a través de la interfaz del televisor.

Premiado webOS Multi-AI

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incorpora AI Hub para la personalización, con un símbolo de IA situado encima de un mando a distancia rodeado de etiquetas para Búsqueda múltiple con IA, Conserje con IA, Identificación por voz con IA con Mi página, Chatbot con IA, Asistente de imágenes con IA y Asistente de sonido con IA.

AI Hub para Personalización

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con LG Channels ofrece entretenimiento gratuito sin fin, incluyendo canales de televisión en directo, películas y contenido exclusivo, con acceso directo a una amplia gama de opciones de visualización.

LG Channels - Entretenimiento sin límites de forma gratuita

¿Cómo mejora el LG NANO 4K UHD la nitidez y el nivel de detalle?

El LG NANO 4K UHD está diseñado para revelar todo el detalle de cada escena. Su tecnología Nano Detail Enhancer analiza cada fotograma para mejorar el contraste, el detalle y el brillo a nivel nanométrico. Sus sofisticados algoritmos de escalado elevan la resolución a 4K. Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos con una calidad superior y una nitidez sin igual.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Mejora el contraste para lograr una profundidad más realista.

Equipado con el Procesador Alpha AI, tu televisor analiza las imágenes para revelar los detalles más sutiles, potenciando el contraste y la profundidad para ofrecer escenas más tridimensionales.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Nano Detail Enhancer muestra la imagen de una pluma, gracias al procesador de IA alfa que detecta texturas y volumen de color para mejorar los microdetalles y ofrecer una calidad de imagen 4K más nítida y vibrante.

HDR10 Pro

Detalles vívidos, mayor contraste en cada escena.

Nuestro formato HDR10 Pro ofrece luces más brillantes y sombras más profundas. Sumérgete en escenas más luminosas con un mayor nivel de detalle.1)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen panorámica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando reflejos más brillantes, sombras más profundas y un contraste mejorado en una escena de un lago al atardecer para obtener mayor detalle y claridad.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 destaca HDR10 Pro en una imagen panorámica dividida que compara SDR y HDR10 Pro, revelando reflejos más brillantes, sombras más profundas y un contraste mejorado en una escena de un lago al atardecer para obtener mayor detalle y claridad.

Procesador Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

Actualizado para un procesamiento más inteligente y potente.

Con una potencia mejorada de la GPU y la CPU, el procesador Alpha 7 AI lleva a cabo una optimización de la imagen a escala nanométrica para ofrecer una nitidez 4K con un contraste mejorado y una profundidad tridimensional.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de IA más inteligente y potente que mejora la claridad de la imagen 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

¿Por qué LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido mientras hace cada día más inteligente con el AI Hub personalizado

Descubre más sobre LG AI TV.

Descubre 3 beneficios destacados de AI Hub

Búsqueda avanzada Multi AI con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Simplemente di lo que estás buscando y selecciona el modelo de IA que mejor se adapte a ti. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de IA para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.4)

Obtén recomendaciones de contenido e información personalizadas

Asistente de AI sugiere contenido y actualizaciones adaptados a tus intereses. En "Esta Escena" ofrece recomendaciones e información relevante según lo que estás viendo, mientras que la IA Generativa permite buscar y crear imágenes.5)

¡El LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a My Page, personalizada exclusivamente para ti!

En My Page puedes verlo todo de un vistazo: clima, calendario, widgets y los marcadores de tus deportes favoritos.6)

El premiado webOS, ahora protegido por LG Shield

La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

8 Años como el Mejor Sistema de Smart TV

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Seguridad en la que puedes confiar

Las 7 tecnologías principales de LG Shield garantizan la seguridad de tus datos mediante almacenamiento y gestión segura de datos, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridad del software garantizada, autenticación de usuarios y control de acceso, transmisión segura de datos, detección y respuesta ante eventos de seguridad, y gestión de actualizaciones seguras.

Seguridad en la que puedes confiar Descubre más sobre LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Actualiza tu TV hasta por 5 años de forma gratuita9)

AI Magic Remote

Navega y apunta fácilmente como un mouse en el aire para disfrutar del AI Hub

Controla tu TV fácilmente con el AI Magic Remote. Con sensor de movimiento y rueda de desplazamiento, haz clic, arrastra y suelta como si fuera un mouse en el aire, o simplemente habla para dar comandos de voz.10)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incorpora AI Hub para la personalización, con un icono de IA situado encima de un mando a distancia rodeado de etiquetas para Búsqueda múltiple con IA, Conserje con IA, Identificación por voz con IA con Mi página, Chatbot con IA, Asistente de imágenes con IA y Asistente de sonido con IA.

La pantalla de inicio del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 permite acceder a la interfaz de LG Channels, con canales de televisión en directo gratuitos, películas y contenido exclusivo. Destaca el acceso directo a cientos de opciones de entretenimiento sin pago, suscripción ni necesidad de decodificador.

LG Channels

Entretenimiento sin límites de forma gratuita

LG Channels reúne de forma gratuita contenidos variados de diversas plataformas en un único centro, lo que hace que sea más fácil que nunca encontrar los contenidos que te gustan. Empieza a verlos sin costes adicionales ni necesidad de instalar un decodificador.11)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con conectividad inteligente muestra la interfaz Home Hub en pantalla, indicando las conexiones a LG ThinQ, con paneles para el televisor, los dispositivos y las aplicaciones en un único diseño de control.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Conectividad inteligente

Home Hub, tu plataforma de hogar inteligente todo en uno

Home Hub reúne todos tus dispositivos inteligentes. Conecta, controla e interactúa de forma fluida con tus dispositivos IoT del hogar a través de Google Home y más.12)

Descubre obras maestras ilimitadas con LG Gallery+.

LG Gallery+

Personaliza tu espacio con una variedad de contenido para elegir.

LG Gallery+ te permite acceder a más de 100 obras de arte, vídeos ambientales y otros contenidos visuales para realzar tu espacio. Con actualizaciones periódicas de la biblioteca, personaliza tu hogar con contenido seleccionado que refleje tu estilo.20)

La función LG Gallery+ con música de fondo y Music Lounge del LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 muestra en pantalla la escena del lago en el bosque "Tarde en el bosque", con un panel de interfaz de usuario visible para música ambiental, reproducción por Bluetooth y controles.

BGM con Music Lounge

Crea el ambiente adecuado con la música

Crea la atmósfera adecuada con música que combine con tus imágenes. Usa la música recomendada según tus preferencias o conéctate por Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias pistas.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con la opción "Viaje familiar" activada.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con la opción "Viaje familiar" activada.

Mis fotos

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y exhibe tus recuerdos

Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu TV solo con tu teléfono. Personaliza tu espacio sin esfuerzo usando contenido de tu propia biblioteca de fotos.24)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 está montado en la pared, sobre una pared verde, encima de una consola roja, y muestra un panel informativo con información sobre el tiempo, resultados deportivos, el programador de televisión y el centro de control del hogar.

Panel de Información

Mantente al día con un panel personalizado todo en uno

Ve información importante de un vistazo. Recibe actualizaciones del clima, alertas deportivas, consulta tu Google Calendar e incluso configura notificaciones para Home Hub, tus reservas de contenido y más.

Modo Galería

Cambia del TV a una obra de arte sin interrupciones

Con el Modo Galería activado, tu TV puede seguir ahorrando energía mientras muestra tus obras de arte seleccionadas, añadiendo un toque de estilo y elegancia a tu espacio.25)

Control de Brillo Automático

Brillo óptimo en cualquier condición de luz

El Control de Brillo ajusta automáticamente la salida de la pantalla según la iluminación ambiental, garantizando una visualización clara y cómoda en cualquier entorno.

Sensor de Movimiento

Responde a tu presencia

La detección de movimiento permite que tu TV responda de forma inteligente, cambiando de modo según si estás cerca o no.

Diseño creado para realzar tu espacio.

Slim Design

Silueta delgada que se integra a tu decoración

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, con un diseño delgado, está montado en la pared de una sala de estar luminosa y abierta, y presenta un perfil elegante que se integra a la perfección en la decoración, a la vez que muestra formas abstractas vibrantes y multicolores en la pantalla.

Sumérgete en cada partido deportivo.

Pronóstico deportivo por AI Concierge

Recibe pronósticos deportivos con IA

La IA analiza las estadísticas y el rendimiento de tu equipo para ofrecerte pronósticos sobre los partidos. Anima con más fuerza y disfruta apoyando a tu equipo gracias a esta información generada por la IA.14)

TruMotion

Suavizado de movimiento que se adapta a cada género.

TruMotion ajusta los niveles de vibración para aplicar la cantidad justa de suavizado y lograr una experiencia visual natural en películas, deportes y mucho más.

Sports Alert

Configura alertas y nunca te pierdas un momento

Captura cada momento de la acción. Configura tus alertas y recibe notificaciones sobre los horarios de los partidos de tu equipo, los resultados y más..

Entra a un mundo optimizado para ganar

Ultimate Gameplay

Juega para ganar con un rendimiento fluido

Disfruta de una experiencia de juego excepcional con VRR de hasta 60Hz. Gracias al primer mando con certificación BT ULL y a su rápida tasa de refresco, cada momento de juego será más emocionante.15)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 para una experiencia de juego definitiva muestra una escena de juego de acción trepidante con una imagen comparativa que resalta un movimiento más fluido, a la vez que admite hasta 60 Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja muestra en pantalla un mando de juegos inalámbrico con la etiqueta "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica una compatibilidad optimizada con mandos Bluetooth para una experiencia de juego fluida.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incorpora el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado e iconos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego una al lado de la otra y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja muestra en pantalla un mando de juegos inalámbrico con la etiqueta "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica una compatibilidad optimizada con mandos Bluetooth para una experiencia de juego fluida.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 incorpora el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, que combina contenido destacado e iconos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para proporcionar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego una al lado de la otra y un menú en pantalla para ajustar la configuración del juego, como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales en tiempo real.
Bluetooth Latencia Ultra Baja

El primer televisor del mundo en soportar mandos Bluetooth de ultra baja latencia

Experimenta juegos en la nube de ultra baja latencia y alto rendimiento con soporte para el mando Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency, reduciendo el retardo de entrada a menos de 3,0 ms. Disfruta de un control fluido y responsivo que se siente como una conexión por cable, incluso cuando juegas en la nube.16)

Portal de Juegos LG

Tu centro único para jugar: no necesitas consola

Explora miles de juegos de NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicaciones nativas de webOS y más. Encuentra fácilmente juegos para mando o mando e incluso compite con otros jugadores a través del Modo Desafío.17)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Ajusta fácilmente la configuración del juego para adaptarla a tu estilo de juego

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego fácilmente con Game Dashboard, que te permite controlar todo en tiempo real, y con Game Optimizer, para ajustar con precisión tus configuraciones preferidas. Ajusta la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales para optimizar cada sesión de juego con facilidad.

Cine auténtico, preservado con total fidelidad

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE visible en la parte inferior izquierda.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE visible en la parte inferior izquierda.

FILMMAKER MODE

Disfruta de las películas tal y como las concibió el director

Filmmaker Mode desactiva el procesamiento adicional y conserva el color, el movimiento y la relación de aspecto elegidos por el director. Las películas se reproducen con el mismo aspecto y la misma atmósfera que se pretendía en el estudio.18)

LG Soundbar realza cada escena con un sonido envolvente más completo

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo de LG TV y Soundbars sincronizados

Al sincronizar el televisor y la barra de sonido como una sola unidad, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.19)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con WOW Orchestra muestra a un director de orquesta dirigiendo una actuación en pantalla, mientras que las ondas sonoras superpuestas del televisor y la barra de sonido situada debajo llenan la habitación para crear una experiencia de sonido envolvente sincronizada.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sienta juntos en un sofá en una sala luminosa, sosteniendo un control remoto mientras ven TV.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sienta juntos en un sofá en una sala luminosa, sosteniendo un control remoto mientras ven TV.

Accesibilidad

Las funciones de asistencia hacen la visualización más inclusiva

Los LG TVs están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, con funciones como Filtro de Ajuste de Color, Guía de Lenguaje de Señas y soporte de conectividad directa para dispositivos de asistencia auditiva.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

2)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

3)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

4)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

5)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

6)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

7)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

8)*Network update required.

 

9)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

10)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

11)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

12)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

16)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

19)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

21)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

22)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

23)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

24)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

25)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

26)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

27)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 IA 4K Gen9

  • IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • SONIDO - Salida de Audio

    20W

  • SONIDO - Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de televisión digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de televisión analoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Control remoto estándar

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Detachable)

SONIDO

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Entrada USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (v 5.3)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Sí (Hasta 60Hz)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α7 IA 4K Gen9

  • Modo Imagen

    9 modos

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • Escalador AI

    4K Super Upscaling

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Sí (LG ThinQ app.)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.