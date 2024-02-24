Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024

65NANO80TSA

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024

(7)
Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente la esencia del color puro.

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Colores puros en 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores estallan y la nítida claridad crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado desde dentro

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle de los paisajes

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re: Nuevo programa

Cada año un nuevo Televisor durante 5 años

Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años. 

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra. 

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

 

 

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un rinoceronte en un entorno de safari se muestra en un televisor LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de una sala de estar rodeada de muebles modulares de color crema.
Pantalla ultra grande

Aumentando tus emociones

Una pantalla ultragrande transforma todo su entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Accede a WOW Interface en el televisor LG para un control simple de tu Soundbar, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****NANO80 es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Tu hogar se convierte en una sala de cine y una sala de juegos

FILMMAKER Mode

Miralo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El modo FILMMAKER es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

La magia cinematográfica en la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de sala de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su verdadero esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizaciones cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Potente jugabilidad

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG están colocados en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG NanoCell para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG NanoCell sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**El pedalier del NANO80 está fabricado con plástico reciclado.

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Front view of LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 with text of LG NanoCell, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

65NANO80TSA

LG Nano Cell 80 4K 65" Smart TV 2024