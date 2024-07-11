Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AI QNED 80 Smart TV 65" 4K 2024 WebOS24

65QNED80TSA

LG AI QNED 80 Smart TV 65" 4K 2024 WebOS24

(3)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre el nuevo QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED AI

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro


Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en cada acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.
AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle de los paisajes

El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

El audio realista que recorre tu espacio

Escucha cada respiración y cada latido mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena su espacio con un sonido rico y de calidad.

Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas

El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re: Nuevo programa

Cada año un nuevo Televisor durante 5 años

Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

 

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva Más información.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Más información.

Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Televisor ultragrande

Una escala impresionante te cautivará

Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.

Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Ve todo su contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfrute de una claridad y escala incomparables para mirar, jugar o hacer ejercicio.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con un diseño súper delgado.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Dimming Pro

Sumérgete en una profundidad y un detalle increíbles

La tecnología de Dimming Pro te garantiza ver detalles finos e imágenes sorprendentes y realistas al operar áreas de atenuación en toda la pantalla.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Advanced Local Dimming y Dimming Pro.
El color de QNED

Ve cómo los colores brillantes y exuberantes cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vivos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con QNED color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) equivale o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Diseño súper delgado

El diseño elegante se integra en tu interior

Diseñada de manera súper delgada, su pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio y se asienta perfectamente contra la pared.

*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con un diseño súper delgado.

**QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED AI

Soporte de sinergia

Un sonido brillante permanece brillantemente oculto

Con el soporte Synergy, la barra de sonido S70TY se instala fácilmente y combina a la perfección con tu televisor QNED.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano

Accede a WOW Interface en el televisor LG para un control simple de tu Soundbar, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción de las películas y las habilidades de juego

FILMMAKER Mode

Miralo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El modo FILMMAKER es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

Encuentra más maravillas en cada escena que miras

Experimenta el cine en casa. HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con color y contraste precisos.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

Potente jugabilidad

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG están colocados en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

**VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED AI para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

**El soporte inferior para todos los QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85 (65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

***Todos los modelos QNED90, QNED85, y QNED80 de 86, 75, 65, 55 y 50 pulgadas tienen certificación de evaluación ambiental “Environmentally Evaluated”.

Todas las especificaciones

