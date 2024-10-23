Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kombinovaná chladnička LG | C | 344 l | Smart Invertorový kompresor | DoorCooling+™
GBV7180CPY+C+Grade+171+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
front view

Elegantní řešení pro zkrášlení vaší kuchyně

Prémiový Design

Moderní plochý design snadno zapadne do vaši kuchyně

NatureFRESH™

Delší čerstvost pro vaše potraviny

Total No Frost

Beznámrazová technologie, pro váš maximální komfort.

Nízká spotřeba energie

Vyberte si z našich úsporných spotřebičů takový, který bude

Skvěle padne do každého prostoru

Přetvořte svou kuchyni v elegantním, moderním stylu

Minimalistický design s plochými dvířky, pro moderní vzhledvaší kuchyně.

Moderní kuchyně s lednicí, která plynule zapadá do okolního nábytku a připomíná vestavěný model.

Dostupná také v dalších barvách

Barevný vzorek pro barvu black steel.

Essence Black Steel

Barevný vzorek pro barvu metal sorbet.

Metal Sorbet

Barevný vzorek pro barvu prime silver.

Prime Silver

Vrchní pohled na chladničku instalovanou u stěny s nulovým přesahem pantu dveří.

Zero Clearance

Dvířka bez přesahu

Detailní záběr na soft LED osvětlení, které efektivně rozděluje světlo po celé chladničce.

Kapsové madlo

Detailní záběr na kapsové madlo s elegantním a minimalistickým designem.

Soft LED osvětlení

NatureFRESH™

Pro delší čerstvost potravin

Vychutnejte si čerstvé potraviny s technologií přesného řízení teploty a chlazení, která udrží vaše potraviny déle čerstvé.

Mísa čerstvé zeleniny vypadá jako čerstvě sklizená z farmy a to díky chladicí technologii od LG.

Graf Lineární chlazení s čerstvou zeleninou v blízkosti, ukazující kolísání teploty udržované v rozmezí ±0,5 °C pro maximální čerstvost potravin.

Udrží čerstvé potraviny až 7 dní

LinearCooling™ snižuje teplotní výkyvy v rozmezí ±0,5℃ a zajišťuje čerstvost uskladněných potravin až po dobu 7 dnů.

*Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.
*Na základě výsledků testu UL s použitím interní testovací metody společnosti LG, která měří čas potřebný k dosažení 5% snížení hmotnosti pak choi na polici oddílu pro čerstvé potraviny modelu s technologií LGE Linear Cooling. Pouze pro vybrané modely. Výsledek se může při skutečném použití lišit.

CDetail větracích otvorů umístěných v přední části chladničky, což zajišťuje účinné a rovnoměrné chlazení.

Rychlejší a rovnoměrnější chlazení v každém koutě chladničky.

DoorCooling+™ poskytuje rychlejší chlazení, chladný vzduch se rovnoměrně rozkládá po stranách dveří. To nejen udržuje nápoje chladnější, ale díky speciálním větracím otvorům pomáhá udržet čerstvost potravin bez ohledu na to, kde jsou umístěny.

*Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.
*Na základě výsledků testu UL s použitím interní testovací metody LG porovnávající dobu potřebnou k poklesu teploty horního koše dveří z 24,8 °C na 8 °C mezi modelem LGE bez technologie DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a modelem s DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).
*DoorCooling+™ se deaktivuje při otevření dveří chladničky.

Snadné nastavení vlhkosti pro ovoce či zeleninu

Snadné nastavení vlhkosti zajistí delší čerstvost ovoce a zeleniny

Nastavení teploty

Nastavení ideální teploty podle typu potravin, zajistí delší čerstvost.

Bezmrazová mraznička s rovnoměrným chlazením a cirkulací studeného vzduchu, aby potraviny zůstaly čerstvé v každém koutu.

Delší čerstvost díky Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost udržuje čerstvost díky průduchům Multi Air Flow v každém rohu a zároveň vás osvobozuje od nutnosti ručního odstraňování námrazy.

*Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.

Pohodlí

Maximální komfort ve vaší kuchyni

Chytré řešení pro ukládání potravin, které potřebují určitým způsobem zapadnout, ať už v úhlu, tvaru nebo umístění.

Chladnička plná čerstvých potravin s otevřenými dveřmi, se stojanem na víno a sklopnou policí.

Jednoduché uskladnění vysokých a objemných nádob

Police s možností složení ve dvou krocích zajistí dostatek místa pro potraviny libovolných rozměrů a vytváří prostor pro vysoké a objemné nádoby.

Pohodlné uskladnění objemných přemetů

Velká mrazicí zóna umožňuje uchovávat velké kusy, jako je mražené maso a ryby, nebo jiné potraviny ve velkém množství.

Nízká spotřeba energie

Efektivní chlazení a úsporný provoz

Kompresor upravuje otáčky tak, aby efektivně chladil a zároveň šetřil energii. Toto zaručuje dlouhou životnost, LG poskytuje na kompresor 10letou zárukou.

Chladnička s účinným chladicím systémem inteligentním invertorovým kompresorem a 10letým záručním štítkem kompresoru.

*Test je založen na standardu "KS C ISO 15502" (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
*Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.

Časté otázky

Q.

Jakou velikost chladničky potřebuji?

A.

I když to závisí na vašem životním stylu, dobré pravidlo je: Kombinovaná chladnička s mrazničkou LG (objem: 340-384L) je běžně dostačující pro malou domácnost o 1-2 lidech; Modely Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) vyhovují 3-4členné rodině; pro větší rodinu doporučujeme prostorné modely LG Multi-Door nebo American Style (objem 625L a véce). Modely Multi-Door poskytují extra široký prostor pro uložení předmětů, jako jsou tácy nebo talíře. V LG si přejeme, aby každý zákazník dostal chladničku, která nejlépe vyhovuje jeho potřebám a proto nabízíme široký výběr velikostí a typů rámci sortimentu.

Q.

Je výhodná kombinovaná chladnička?

A.

Dvoudveřové chladničky známé také jako kombinované chladničky nabízejí pohodlí samostatné mrazicí části pro všechny vaše zmrazené potraviny. Kombinované chladničky LG mají 70 % prostoru v chladničce k 30 % prostoru mrazničky. Toto rozložení vyhovuje většině menších domácností.

Q.

Jak změním nastavení teploty na své kombinované chladničce LG?

A.

Pomocí ovládacího panelu na dveřích nebo uvnitř chladničky nastavte požadovanou teplotu pro vaši chladničku či mrazničku. U podporovaných modelů můžete také použít aplikaci LG ThinQ™ na svém smartphonu ke změně nastavení teploty na dálku.

Q.

Co znamená, že chladnička je beznámrazová?

A.

Námraza se tvoří, když vodní pára narazí na ledově studené chladicí spirály, poté kondenzuje na vodu, která okamžitě zamrzne. Bezzámrazová chladnička používá časovač k pravidelnému zapínání ohřívací spirály kolem chladicí spirály, aby rozpustil led, čímž se automaticky zabrání hromadění námrazy.

Přehled

Tisk

ROZMĚRY

GBV7180CPY-spec
Celkový objem (l)
344
Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)
595 x 1 860 x 675
DoorCooling+
Ano
Energetická třída
C

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Celkový objem (l)

    344

  • Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 675

  • Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

    171

  • Energetická třída

    C

  • Typ kompresoru

    Smart Inverter kompresor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ne

  • Povrch (dveře)

    Stříbrná prime

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

  • Typ produktu

    Kombinovaná chladnička

  • Standardní/hloubka pracovní desky

    Hloubka pracovní desky

  • Energetická třída

    C

OBJEM

  • Celkový objem (l)

    344

  • Objem mrazničky (l)

    110

  • Objem chladničky (l)

    190

  • Objem zásuvek pro chlazené potraviny (l)

    44

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

  • Interní LED displej

    Ano[vnitřní displej]

  • Expresní mrazení

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

  • Hmotnost v obalu (kg)

    76

  • Hmotnost výrobku (kg)

    73

  • Výška po horní část závěsu nebo kryt dveří(mm)

    1 860

  • Výška po horní část skříně (mm)

    1 860

  • Hloubka bez dveří (mm)

    608

  • Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 675

VLASTNOSTI

  • DoorCooling+

    Ano

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ano

VÝROBNÍK LEDU A CHLAZENÉ VODY

  • Manuální výrobník ledu

    Ne

  • Dávkovač vody

    Ne

  • Automatický výrobník ledu

    Ne

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

  • Dveře (Materiál)

    VCM

  • Povrch (dveře)

    Stříbrná prime

  • Dekor vnitřní stěny

    Kovová R

  • Typ madla

    Vodorovná kapsa

TECHNICKÉ SPECIFIKACE

  • Typ kompresoru

    Smart Inverter kompresor (BLDC)

  • Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

    171

  • Klimatická třída

    T

  • Hlučnost (dB)

    35

  • Hlučnost (třída)

    B

VYBAVENÍ CHLADNIČKY

  • Průhledné koše do dveří

    3

  • Osvětlení chladničky

    Horní LED

  • Police z tvrzeného skla

    1

  • Box na zeleninu

    Ano (2)

  • Držák na víno

    Ano (2 láhve)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Ano

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ano

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ano

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ne

EAN CODE

  • Čarový kód

    8806084256430

VYBAVENÍ MRAZNIČKY

  • Zásuvky mraznička

    3 průhledné

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

