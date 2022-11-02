Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak uchovávat jídlo v lednici jako profesionál

Od Ben Smith 02.11.2022

Žena předvádí, jak správně skladovat potraviny v lednici.

Nezáleží na tom, zda jste masožravec, pescetarián, vegetarián, nebo vegan. Po celý rok je dostupných mnoho jídel, takže může být náročné je správně uchovávat.

S trochou informací a technologiemi integrovanými do lednic LG však může správné uchování jídel zvládnout kdokoli. Nyní je správná doba zjistit, jak na to, než budete mít zbytky ze svátečního oběda.

Kde tedy začít? V tomto článku zodpovíme důležité otázky a poskytneme vám tipy ohledně uchování jídel od profesionálů. Jídlo vám tak vydrží déle čerstvé a minimalizujete plýtvání.

Dát do lednice, nebo ne? Tipy pro uchování jídel

Než se budete zabývat tím, jak uchovávat jídlo v lednici, měli byste se nejprve zamyslet na tím, jaké jídlo v ní musí být. Díky tomu v lednici ušetříte drahocenné místo. V lednici by měl být dostatek volného místa, aby v ní mohl proudit chladný vzduch, který udrží vše v chladu a déle čerstvé.

Jídlo, které se snadno kazí (jako např. maso nebo ryby), byste samozřejmě měli vždy uchovávat v lednici. Měkkou zeleninu (jako např. rajčata) i tvrdou zeleninu (jako např. brambory a cibuli) však můžete skladovat ve spíži. Choulostivější věci, jako jsou například saláty a čerstvé bylinky, je lepší dát také do lednice, aby zůstaly déle čerstvé a chutné.

Přátelé si vychutnávají sváteční jídlo před uložením potravin do lednice
Ovoce, jako např. avokáda, jablka, banány, citróny a bobulové ovoce, může v lednici změnit svou chuť a povrch. Můžete je ovšem také uchovávat při nižších teplotách. Měli byste si však naplánovat, kdy je hodláte sníst, a rozhodnout, zda je nutné je dávat do lednice. 

A pokud přemýšlíte o chlebu, vězte, že nejlíp mu bude v chlebníku. Pokud jej nevystavíte vzduchu, neokorá.

Na jakou teplotu byste měli nastavit lednici?

To je otázka za všechny prachy! Optimální teplota je okolo 4 °C. Pokud je teplota příliš vysoká, maso a ryby se mohou zkazit. Pokud je příliš nízká, ovoce a zelenina vám v šuplíku na zeleninu a ovoce zmrznou a nebudou k jídlu.  

Dosáhnout vyrovnané teploty může být pro mnohé lednice problém. Funkce LINEARCooling pomáhá udržovat v celé lednici přesnou a neměnnou teplotu. (Dokáže ji nepřetržitě držet s odchylkou půl stupně Celsia).1

Průhledná chladnička InstaView ukazuje správné skladování potravin.
Pokud máte něco, co chcete skladovat při jiné teplotě než ostatní věci (např. steak, rybu nebo zeleninu), dejte to do speciální přihrádky FRESHConverter, pro kterou můžete nastavit optimální teplotu.2

Jak uchovávat jídlo v lednici: co kam patří?

Pro bezpečnost potravin je důležité, abyste vše uchovávali na správném místě. Zkontrolujte tedy, že vše máte v lednici správně uspořádáno, abyste ochránili jídlo.

V dobře uspořádané lednici může rovnoměrněji proudit studený vzduch, takže jídlo zůstane déle čerstvé. Navíc vám to usnadní život, až budete vytahovat věci na vaření, znovu uspořádávat jídlo nebo jen dělat v lednici pořádek.


Maso, drůbež a ryby

Syrové maso, drůbež a ryby byste měli skladovat na dolní polici odděleně od všeho ostatního. Zabráníte tak tomu, že z masa bude vytékat šťáva, která přijde do styku s dalšími potravinami v lednici a způsobí křížovou kontaminaci.

Vařené maso a ryby nepředstavují zdravotní riziko. Uchovávejte je na jiné polici, takže nepřijdou do styku se syrovými zvířecími produkty.

Vejce a mléčné výrobky

Mléčné výrobky, jako např. mléko, sýry a jogurty, byste měli uchovávat na prostředních policích

Vejce můžete dát do lednice. Je to především otázka osobních preferencí, ale v lednici vydrží o něco déle

Technologie LG DoorCooling+ s rychlým a rovnoměrným chlazením na všech místech je ochrání ve dvířkách lednice.

Ovoce a zelenina

Zelenina, saláty a čerstvé bylinky zůstanou déle čerstvé, pokud je umístíte do částí lednice s nejvyšší vlhkostí. Ovoce naopak potřebuje nižší vlhkost.

Kontrola úrovně vlhkosti je díky technologii LG Fresh Balancer naštěstí snadná. Potraviny tak vydrží déle čerstvé. Pomocí posuvného voliče můžete dokonce zvolit, zda skladujete ovoce, nebo zeleninu.

Nejlepší místo pro hotová jídla je horní police, na kterou navíc nedosáhnou prstíky malých hladovců. Dvířka lednice se skvěle hodí na ochucovadla, jako např. kečup, majonézu, hořčici nebo chutney.

Pokud potřebujete do lednice dát něco většího, můžete využít extra místo na dvoukrokové skládací polici s technologií LG NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer

Pokud pořádáte večírky, přijde vám vhod také regál na 5 láhví vína.

Jak správně uchovávat zbytky ze svátečního oběda?

Pokud jste navařili větší množství jídla nebo vám toho zbylo více po svátcích, několika jednoduchými způsoby můžete zbytky správně uchovat.

Než jídlo dáte do lednice, nechte jej nejprve vychladnout. Pokud byste dali do lednice teplé jídlo, mohlo by to mít vliv na teplotu v lednici, která by tak méně efektivněji chladila, a mohlo by dojít k rozmnožení bakterií.

Rodina si vychutnává večeři před uložením zbytků z dovolené do lednice.
Používejte průhledné dózy nebo čisté opakovaně použitelné sklenice. Uvidíte tak na jejich obsah. Pokud použijete jednotné dózy, budete moci maximálně využít místo, aniž byste omezili proudění vzduchu.

Na tyto dózy nalepte etikety s názvem jídla a datem uvaření. Neztratíte tak přehled a zabráníte plýtvání jídlem.

Minimalizujte plýtvání jídlem a chovejte se udržitelně

Snad nemusíme připomínat, že bychom se všichni měli snažit omezit plýtvání jídlem.

Nejdůležitější je nekupovat toho příliš mnoho. Snadno se může stát, že nesprávně odhadnete, kolik jídla opravdu potřebujete. Tento problém má jednoduché řešení!

Až půjdete příště na nákup, podívejte se nejprve do lednice a napište si, co na celý týden potřebujete. Tento jednoduchý krok vám výrazně pomůže.

Používání nádob na skladování potravin minimalizuje plýtvání potravinami
Chcete-li minimalizovat plýtvání jídlem, měli byste potraviny dát do lednice co nejdříve. Technologie LG Express Cooling ihned ochladí nově přidané potraviny. Tuto funkci můžete dokonce zapnout po cestě domů ze supermarketu pomocí aplikace LG ThinQ.

Když jídlo správně uskladníte do lednice nebo mrazáku LG, předejdete tak zbytečnému plýtvání jídlem.

Jak uchovávat jídlo v mrazáku?

Hledání jídla v plném mrazáku může být noční můrou. A když najdete, co jste hledali, musíte dát zpět vše, co jste vyndali. Proto je důležité, abyste v mrazáku měli vše uspořádané. 

Opět je vhodné používat plastové dózy s etiketami. Velmi vám to pomůže udržet si v mrazáku pořádek. 

Pevné věci, jako např. maso, ryby nebo zeleninu, můžete dát do sáčků, abyste ušetřili místo. Během rozmrazování je můžete dokonce zmáčknout, takže se rychleji rozmrazí. 


To je vše. Díky těmto základním tipům lépe porozumíte uspořádání jídel v lednici.


Life's Good!



1 LG NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer, LINEARCooling, FRESHConverter a Fresh Balancer jsou ochranné známky společnosti LG Electronics používané na základě licence.

2 Úspora 32 % energie v porovnání s běžným pístovým kompresorem. Založeno na testování VDE s porovnáním spotřeby energie a úrovní hluku u modelů GBB530NSCXE a GBB530NSQWB.

