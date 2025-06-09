Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Fotografie oslav 10 let systému webOS během týdne LG Streaming Week s globálními partnery dodávajícími obsah

Fotografie oslav 10 let systému webOS během týdne LG Streaming Week s globálními partnery dodávajícími obsah

9. září až 13. října

LG Streaming Week

Získejte exkluzivní týdenní nabídky

Slavíme 10 let systému webOS

Objevte své oblíbené filmy, seriály, sport, anime, hry a další. 

Podívejte se na nejnovější nabídky akce "LG Streaming Week" na televizoru LG.

Získejte limitované týdenní nabídky

Stačí otevřít aplikaci "LG Streaming Week" na televizoru LG a užijte si exkluzivní nabídky.

Získejte 3 měsíce zdarma

Apple TV+

Získejte 3 měsíce zdarma

Apple Music

Získejte 1 měsíc zdarma

Baby Shark World

Apple TV+: Nabídka končí 17.11.2024. Nabídka je dostupná pro modely LG 4K, 8K Smart TV z let 2018-2024, modely StanbyME a StanbyME GO v aplikaci Apple TV. Platí pouze pro nové a kvalifikované vracející se předplatitele Apple TV+ ve vašem regionu. Omezení jedné nabídky na TV a Apple ID. Plán se automaticky obnovuje za cenu ve vašem regionu za měsíc, dokud není zrušen. Vyžaduje Apple ID s vloženou platební metodou. Platba bude účtována na platební metodu v souboru a může být kdykoli zrušena alespoň den před každým datem obnovení v nastavení vašeho účtu služby. Platí podmínky a zásady ochrany osobních údajů Apple; viz příslušné podmínky na https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/cz/terms.html. Musíte dosáhnout minimálního věku požadovaného ve vaší zemi a v zemi, která odpovídá obchodu, ze kterého uplatňujete nabídku. Vyžadovány jsou kompatibilní produkty a služby. Nelze kombinovat s jinými nabídkami poskytujícími přístup ke stejné službě. Apple TV+ je servisní značka společnosti Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Nabídka vyprší 30. dubna 2025. Nabídka je dostupná pouze v aplikaci Apple Music a jen pro vybrané modely chytrých televizí LG 4K a 8K modelových řad 2018–2024, televizí StanbyME a StanbyME Go. Jen pro nové předplatitele a vracející se předplatitele, kteří splní podmínky. Předplatné Apple Music se po vypršení nabídky automaticky obnovuje za měsíční cenu, dokud nedojde ke zrušení. Vyžaduje kompatibilní produkty a služby a dosažení minimálního věku. Podléhá určitým podmínkám.

Baby Shark World: Nabídka končí 14.10.2024. Nabídka je dostupná na modelech LG 2018-2024 v aplikaci LG Streaming Weeks. Bezplatná zkušební verze na 1 měsíc je platná pouze pro nové předplatitele aplikace Baby Shark World ve vaší oblasti. Plán se obnovuje za měsíční cenu pro vaši oblast, dokud není zrušen. Platí podmínky.

Získejte 1 měsíc pouze za $1

a 30 minut zdarma ve zkušebním období služby Blacknut

Získejte 30 dní zdarma

Crunchyroll

Získejte slevu na NFL Game Pass

Předplatné Season Pro a Weekly Pro DAZN

Blacknut: Nabídka končí 13.10.2024 a je dostupná na modelech LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Platí pouze pro nové předplatitele Blacknut. Zrušit je možné kdykoli, platí podmínky.

Crunchyroll: Nabídka končí 13.10.2024. Nabídka je dostupná pro modely televizorů LG z let 2018-2024. Platí pouze pro nové předplatitele. Plán se obnovuje za cenu ve vašem regionu za měsíc po uplynutí propagačního období. Platí podmínky.

DAZN: Týden 1) Nabídka končí 22. září 2024 a je platná pouze pro nové předplatitele. Vaše předplatné NFL Game Pass Season Pro se automaticky obnoví 1. srpna 2025, pokud nebude zrušeno v Můj účet. Platí podmínky. Týden 2) Nabídka končí 29. září 2024 a je platná pouze pro nové předplatitele. Platí podmínky.

Užívejte si slevu 70% na 6 měsíců

Mubi

Získejte 20% slevu na vybrané služby

RakutenTV

Získejte 3 měsíce zdarma

SWEET.TV

Mubi: Užijte si 70% slevu na 6 měsíců. Nabídka končí 06/10/2024. Nabídka platí na všechna zařízení LG z let 2018-2024 a modely webOS 4.0 – webOS 24. Platí pouze pro nové předplatitele MUBI ve vašem regionu. Po uplynutí nabídkového období, budou účastníci automaticky převedeni na příslušný předplatitelský poplatek za plán zvolený prostřednictvím stránky MUBI Promo Sign Up. Platí podmínky.

RakutenTV: Nabídka končí 22/09/2024. Nabídka je dostupná pro modely LG TV z let 2018-2024 nad UHD, StandbyMe a StandbymeGo. Platí pouze pro nové předplatitele. Plán se obnovuje za cenu vaší oblasti za měsíc po uplynutí propagačního období. Podrobnosti zde: https://www.rakuten.tv/cz/terms_conditions/4110

SWEET.TV: Akční nabídka - 3 měsíce zkušebního období plánu předplatného L zdarma. Nabídka končí 31.12.2024. Platí pouze pro nové předplatitele SWEET.TV. Po uplynutí doby se plán předplatného obnoví za měsíční cenu platnou pro vaši oblast. Platí smluvní podmínky.

Fotografie televizoru LG OLED TV.

Další nabídky produktů

Během LG týdne streamování

Další nabídky produktů Koupit nyní

*Dostupný obsah, aplikace a nabídky se mohou lišit podle služby, země, produktu a regionu. Platí lokální podmínky.

**LG uvedla na trh své první LCD a OLED televizory s platformou webOS v roce 2014.

***Limitované týdenní nabídky lze uplatnit pouze do konce každého propagačního týdne. Týdenní nabídky najdete v aplikaci LG Streaming Week v televizoru LG. Nabídky mohou skončit dříve z důvodu omezeného počtu kuponů.

 