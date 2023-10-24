About Cookies on This Site

Arena Da Baixada

 

Klimasysteme von LG für die Arena da Baixada sind umfassende und verlässliche Heiz- und Kühlsysteme sowie Energielösungen, die das Raumklima verbessern. Jetzt alle Funktionen und Vorteile der Klimasysteme entdecken.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_Hero_1461212327624

ARENA DA BAIXADA

 

Standort : Brasilien
Typus : öffentliche Einrichtung
Lösung : Multi V III

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_01_1461212451304

Hintergrund

 

Kurze Projektskizzierung

Curitiba, Hauptstadt des Bundesstaates Paraná, war einer der 12 Austragungsorte der Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2014. Im Stadion der Stadt waren vier Spiele geplant, was einen groß angelegten Umbau zur Folge hatte, bei dem ein VRF-Klimasystem von LG eingebaut wurde. Die 1914 eröffnete Arena da Baixada gehört dem Clube Atlético Paranaense. Ein Jahrhundert, nachdem es erbaut wurde, wurde das Stadion einer umfassenden Umgestaltung unterzogen, damit dort die Fußball-WM stattfinden konnte.
SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_02_1461212488575

Herausforderung

 

Kundenseitige Probleme

Die VIP-Bereiche und 36 Logen der Arena mussten mit Klimageräten ausgestattet werden. Zusätzlich zur besseren Energieeffizienz ermöglichte es das VRF-System von LG, dass die Temperatur für jeden Logensitz individuell eingestellt werden konnte. Das für die Installation der Anlage verantwortliche Unternehmen GoodServ entschied sich für das Multi-V-III-System von LG. Das Klimaanlagenprojekt wurde von Anfang an mit dem VRF-System von LG im Hinterkopf konzipiert und geplant.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_03_1461212530724

Lösung

 

Wie LG das Problem löste

Multi V III von LG ist eine Lösung, die genau die Premiumqualität und Energieeffizienz bietet, die einer der wichtigsten Veranstaltungsorte bei einer Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft erfordert. Mit 13 Jahren Erfahrung im Gepäck begann GoodServ sein erstes Stadionprojekt mit dem Ziel, ein effizientes und nachhaltiges Klimatechniksystem zu installieren, bei dem nicht auf Qualität verzichtet werden musste, um Umweltstandards einzuhalten. Nach langer Suche entpuppte sich LG VRF als das ideale Betriebssystem.

SAC_ArenaDaBaixada_04_1461212573547

Vorteile

 

Durch HLK-Lösungen von LG erzielte
Verbesserungen

Die technischen Schulungen und die nachhaltigen Bauanforderungen waren ausschlaggebend. "Insgesamt 60 Personen von GoodServ waren an diesem Projekt beteiligt. Wir verhandelten ein Jahr lang mit dem Hersteller. Der Umbau selbst dauerte noch einmal ein Jahr. Es war aber eine erfolgreiche Partnerschaft, weil wir das gesamte System pünktlich in Betrieb nehmen konnten", freut sich Luiz Olmiro.

