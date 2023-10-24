About Cookies on This Site

Aries Hotel Spa

 

Klimasysteme von LG für Aries Hotel SPA sind umfassende und verlässliche Heiz- und Kühlsysteme sowie Energielösungen, die das Klima Ihrer Hotels verbessern. Jetzt alle Funktionen und Vorteile der LG Klimasysteme entdecken.

ARIES HOTEL & SPA

ARIES HOTEL & SPA

 

Standort : Polen
Typus : Gastgewerbe
Lösung : Multi V IV

Hintergrund

Hintergrund

 

Kurze Projektskizzierung

Das Aries Hotel & Spa in Zakopane, Polen, ist vor allem für Gäste gedacht, die in einer angenehmen und luxuriösen Atmosphäre entspannen wollen. Das Vier-Sterne-Hotel befindet sich im Herzen von Zakopane, nur wenige Meter von der malerischen Krupówki – der bekanntesten Flaniermeile in Polen – entfernt. Das Aries Hotel & Spa steht in der Tradition seines Vorgängers, des legendären Tourist House PTTK, das ein in der gesamten Region berühmtes Hotel war.
Herausforderung

Herausforderung

 

Kundenseitige Probleme

Eine zentrale Herausforderung bei der Restaurierung war es also, die Authentizität des ursprünglichen Gebäudes beizubehalten und die Balance zwischen klassischem und modernem Gebäude zu finden. Das Management bestand außerdem darauf, dass die Klimageräte leise sind und die Gäste nicht stören. Das Installationsteam von Emskiego Technika Klimatyzacyjna wusste, dass die optimale Ausnutzung des begrenzten für das HLK-System zur Verfügung stehenden Platzes für eine erfolgreiche Umsetzung von entscheidender Bedeutung sein würde.

Lösung

Lösung

 

Wie LG das Problem löste

Das HLK-Portfolio von LG sah ein hochmodernes Multi-V-IV-Klimasystem vor, das die Anforderungen des Hotelmanagements hinsichtlich eines leisen Betriebs und einer unauffälligen Integration in die Hotelästhetik erfüllte. Die wichtigsten Kriterien bei der Wahl einer neuen HLK-Lösung waren unter anderem: geringe Betriebsgeräusche, geringer Stromverbrauch, eine bequeme Steuerung und fortlaufender Hersteller-Support.

Vorteile

Vorteile

 

Durch HLK-Lösungen von LG erzielte
Verbesserungen

Durch die konkurrenzlose Flexibilität bei der Installation, die betriebliche Effizienz, den geringen Stromverbrauch und die niedrigen Wartungskosten war die Lösung von LG eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für das Aries Hotel & Spa. "Aufgrund seiner Flexibilität und der geringen Größe der Einheiten war LG Multi V IV die perfekte Lösung für unsere bereits bestehenden Gebäude und die vor kurzem hinzugekommenen Anbauten", sagte der Investor. "Das System von LG benötigt für Motor, Pumpstationen, Rohre mit großem Durchmesser oder andere Komponenten auch nicht unnötig viel Platz."

