Einkaufszentren

Ein Paar, das in einem Einkaufszentrum einkauft, mit bunten Einkaufstüten.

Gestalten Sie den Aufenthalt Ihrer Kunden angenehmer

Energieersparnis

- Effiziente Messung des Energieverbrauchs für einzelne Mieter

- Effiziente Belüftung und Kühlung zur Minimierung von Betriebskosten

 

Angenehme Umgebung

- Frischluft mit Belüftung und Kühlung

- Kühlung mit breiter Abdeckung

Effektives Management

- Bietet individuelle und zentrale Kontrolle

- Einfaches Management über Smartphone

Ein Bild eines Einkaufszentrums mit Thumbnails eines Atriums, von Ladengeschäften, einem Gastronomiebereich und einem Steuerungszentrum.

Ein Bild eines Gastronomiebereichs im Einkaufszentrum mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Gastronomiebereich

Wirkungsvolle Belüftung ermöglicht Gästen, ihre Mahlzeiten in einer angenehmen Umgebung zu genießen, ohne Sorge wegen Essensgerüchen.

Drei Bilder eines Bekleidungsgeschäfts, eines Schmuckgeschäfts und eines Restaurants mit laufender Klimaanlage.

Ladengeschäft

Verschiedene Innengeräte bieten benutzerdefinierte Steuerung für jedes einzelne Ladengeschäft.

Ein Bild eines Atriums im Einkaufszentrum mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Atriums

Bewahren Sie stets optimale Bedingungen durch reibungsloses Heizen und Kühlen, selbst an überfüllten Plätzen.

Ein Bild einer Person, die zwei Monitore für eine effiziente Energieverwaltung nutzt.

Intelligente Steuerung und Energieverwaltung

Effiziente Steuerung und Energieverwaltung aller Bereiche im Zentrum reduziert die Betriebskosten.

Produktreihe für Einkaufszentrum

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

Multi V Innengeräte

Multi V Innengeräte

Klimagerät (AHU)

Klimagerät (AHU)

Kühlaggregat

Kühlaggregat

Steuerungslösungen

Steuerungslösungen
Lernen Sie die optimalen Lösungen von LG für verschiedene Arten von Einkaufszentren kennen

SM Mall

Die größte Einkaufzentrumskette auf den Philippinen. / Kühlaggregat, FCU.

Mehr Erfhren

MEHR ERFAHREN

Großes Einkaufszentrum im Osten Russlands / Kühlaggregat, Multi V, AHU.

Mehr Erfhren

Pick n Pay

Ein großes Einkaufszentrum in Johannesburg / Kühlaggregat, Multi V, AHU.

Mehr Erfhren

Cresta Shopping Centre

Das anspruchsvolle Einkaufszentrum in Südafrika / Multi V, AHU.

Mehr Erfhren