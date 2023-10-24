About Cookies on This Site

Über LG Energiespeichersysteme

LG ESS

Lösungen für Energieprobleme

LG ESS

LG Electronics liefert Energiespeichersysteme zur Verbesserung des Eigenbedarfs von Photovoltaik-Anlagen.

EBC Vision Geschäftsbereiche Warum LG ESS Geschichte
EBC Vision
EBC Vision

EBC Vision

Wir bieten unseren Kunden den besten Nutzen, um eine komplette Energie-
Wertschätzungskette zu gewährleisten. Hiermit erreichen wir eine umweltfreundliche
Energieproduktion, Speicherung und effiziente Nutzung.

Geschäftsbereiche

Geschäftsbereiche

LG ESS bietet die volle Bandbreite an Produktlösungen, von Wohn- bis Industrieobjekten.

Industrie

Frequenzregulierung, T&D Upgrade, Black Start, Erneuerbare Energien

Gewerbe

Peak-Shift, Peak-Cut, Stromausfall-Backup

Wohnen

Solar als Eigenbedarf, Umweltfreundlich, Stromausfall-Backup

Die besten Einrichtungen

Die besten Einrichtungen

Um die hohe Zuverlässigkeit der Produkte zu garantieren,
besitzen wir die größten und besten Entwicklungs- und
Testeinrichtungen.

Webbasierte Wartung und Analyse

Webbasierte Wartung und Analyse

Bedienen Sie Ihre ESS ganz einfach über die nutzerfreundliche
Oberfläche Ihres Smartphones.

Alles aus einer Hand

Alles aus einer Hand

Wir bieten alles aus einer Hand-Eine Lösung, eine Garantie.

Schlüsselfertige Lösungen

Wir bieten Ihnen shclüsselfertige Lösungen an. Von der Beratung bis zur Installation und der Wartung.

01. Energie Ratgeber

Frequenzregulierung, T&D Upgrade, Black Start, Erneuerbare Energien

02. Installation und Inbetriebnahme

Peak-Shift, Peak-Cut, Stromausfall-Backup

03. Bereitstellung eines effizienten Ablaufplans

Solar als Eigenbedarf, umweltfreundlich, Stromausfall-Backup

Geschichte

Geschichte

Wir suchen stets nach Innovation und Entwicklung um unseren Kunden ein wertvolleres und einfacheres Leben zu bescheren.

 

Februar 2015
Übernahme von LG U+ ESS Business Secure ESS Solutions for Building & Utility

 

Dezember 2014
Gründung von EBC (Vereinigung von Solar, ESS, LED, EMS)

August 2014
Gründung der ESS BD

Oktober 2012
Beginn der ESS Forschung und Entwicklung

Februar 2012
Start der Forschung und Entwicklung für Wohngebiete