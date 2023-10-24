About Cookies on This Site

Fahrzeugtechnik Produktion

Das transparente IPS Panel bietet eine beeindruckende Sicht aus jedem Blickwinkel. Gleichzeitig werden Farben detailgetreu dargestellt, um Ihren geschäftlichen Showcase zu einem besonderen Erlebnis zu machen.

Manufacturing Engineering

Key Features

Manufacturing Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

- Möglichkeit, auf integrierte Lieferreihenfolgen bei Stanzerei und Karosseriewerkstatt zu reagieren
- Kurzzeitige Entwicklung
- Einzigartiges ME-System: SMA (Systematic Manufacturing Architecture)
- Kompetentes gleichzeitiges Engineering bei Entwurf und Durchführung der Fahrzeugentwicklung

Die & Mold

Body shop equipment

Trim & Final equipment

Design & Manufacturing SE

GD & T