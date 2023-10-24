About Cookies on This Site

Fahrzeugteile

LG entwickelt eine Vielzahl von sehr wettbewerbsfähigen Fahrzeugteilen.
Zu unseren Produkten gehören Infotainment-Systeme (wie AVN), ein Fahrerassistenzsystem (ADAS) - Motto: "intelligent sicher", und viele andere komfortable Geräte. Unser Unternehmen konzentriert sich auch auf die Fahrzeugtechnik, Fahrzeugwärmesysteme, elektronische Fahrzeug-Akkus, usw. und liefert sie an Großkunden in der Fahrzeugindustrie. 

Innovation Partner for Vehicle Electrification

Mit Aufkommen der Smart Car-Ära hofft LG, bei der Elektrifizierung von Fahrzeugen ein innovativer Partner zu werden.

Produkte

LG bietet smarte und verlässliche Fahrzeugkomponenten basierend auf fortschrittlicher Technologie an.

Produkte
Abount LG Vehicle Components

Das Ziel von VC Company ist es ein innovativer Partner der Automobilindustrie zu werden

Abount LG Vehicle Components