Produkte

LG liefert seinen Großkunden in der Automobilindustrie wettbewerbsfähige, hochqualitfizierte Produkte unter Berücksichtigung von vier Kategorien: xEV Lösung, Infotainment-Geräte, Sicherheit- und Komfort-Geräte sowie Fahrzeugtechnik. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

VC_Product_Main_Hero_1461308134244_1477447811253

Innovation Partner for Vehicle Electrification

VC_Product_Main_01_1461308164055_1477447894048

xEV Solution

An Hersteller von Elektrofahrzeugen liefert LG die Hauptkomponenten wie Antriebe, Kühlsysteme und vollständige Akkusätze für xEV-Lösungen.

VC_Product_Main_02_3_1477448188288

Bettery Pack

https://www.lg.com/de/business/fahrzeugteile/xev-solution-batterie

Power Train

VC_Product_Main_02_2_1477448201605

Thermal System
VC_Product_Main_03_1461308207377_1477447950428_1478752862666

Infotainment Devices

LG ist engagiert bei der Entwicklung und Herstellung von Teilen und Systemen für Infotainment-Geräte und liefert diese. Wir hoffen, dass durch unseren Einsatz das Autofahren angenehmer wird.t

VC_Product_Main_04_3_1477448340433

Telematics

VC_Product_Main_04_1_1477448348642

AV Navigation

VC_Product_Main_04_4_1477448353983

Display Audio

VC_Product_Main_04_2_1477448359299

Integrated Display System
VC_Product_Main_05_1461308238597_1477448042263

Safety & Convenience Devices

LG entwickelt und liefert Kernkomponenten und Systeme, die das Fahren sicherer und komfortabler machen.

VC_Product_Main_06_1_1477448461683

LCD Cluster

VC_Product_Main_06_3_1477448470439

HUD

VC_Product_Main_06_4_1477448477291

AVM

VC_Product_Main_06_6_1477448496608

Lamp

VC_Product_Main_06_2_1477448507495

ADAS

VC_Product_Main_06_5_1477448513273

Wireless Charger
VC_Product_Main_07_1461308270415_1477448080404

Vehicle Engineering

LG liefert Lösungen und Beratungsservice auf den Gebieten Konstruktionstechnik, Produktionstechnik und Entwicklung von Komponenten und liefert diese.

VC_Product_Main_08_1_1477448576824

Design Engineering

VC_Product_Main_08_2_1477448587696

Manufacturing Engineering