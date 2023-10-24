About Cookies on This Site

ADAS

Mono-Kamera-Sensor-Modul zur Implementierung verschiedener Funktionen, wie der Fahrspurabweichswarnung oder Front-Kollisions-Warnung. Profitieren Sie zusätzlich von einer Verkehrszeichenerkennung und einem Fernlicht-Assistent mit Megapixel-Bildsensor, Weitwinkel-Blick und Kompaktgröße. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

VC_ADAS_Hero__1461310002737_1477459796384_copyy_1478755491208

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

Key Features

Mono Camera Sensor Module | Stereo Camera Sensor Module

VC_ADAS_1_1477459891215_1478755605386

Mono Camera Sensor Module

- Implementierung verschiedener Funktionen
. LDW : Lane Departure Warning
. FCW : Forward Collision Warning
. TSR : Traffic Sign Recognition
. HBA : High Beam Assist
- Megapixel-Bildsensor
- Weitwinkelsicht
- Kompakte Größe

VC_ADAS_2_1477459963193_1478755634657

Stereo Camera Sensor Module

- Entspricht Euro NCAP-Anforderungen
- Implementierung verschiedener Funktionen
. AEB : Autonomous Emergency Braking
. ACC : Adaptive Cruise Control
. TJA : Traffic Jam Assist
. CTA : Cross Traffic Assist
. Road Preview : Road Curve Detection
- Vollständiger Funktionsumfang einer Einzelkamera