We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ADAS
Mono-Kamera-Sensor-Modul zur Implementierung verschiedener Funktionen, wie der Fahrspurabweichswarnung oder Front-Kollisions-Warnung. Profitieren Sie zusätzlich von einer Verkehrszeichenerkennung und einem Fernlicht-Assistent mit Megapixel-Bildsensor, Weitwinkel-Blick und Kompaktgröße. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Key Features
Mono Camera Sensor Module | Stereo Camera Sensor Module