About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Softwarelösungen

So sparst du Zeit und kannst Digital-Signage-Displays effektiver an mehreren Standorten einsetzen.

Softwarelösungen

Softwarelösungen

Jetzt entdecken
LG Digital Connect

Möchtest du deinen Raum auffrischen?

Besuche den virtuellen Showroom für kreative Ideen!

Jetzt entdecken

Lösungen

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

On-Premises-Lösung

On-Premises-Lösung

SignageCare-Lösung

SignageCare-Lösung

webOS

webOS

LG Business Cloud

Eine integrierte cloudgesteuerte Plattform für Softwarelösungen, die eine flexible Verwaltung von Signage-Displays zu jeder Zeit und an jedem Ort bietet.

Mehr erfahren

On-Premises-Lösung

Erlebe physische serverbasierte Softwarelösungen, um die Leistung von Signage-Displays zu verbessern.

Mehr erfahren

SignageCare-Lösung

Echte Pflege über Signage-Displays hinaus, um die langfristige Verwaltung deiner digitalen Displays zu verbessern.

Mehr erfahren

webOS

WebOS Signage bietet hohe Kompatibilität und ermöglicht die Integration mit verschiedener Hardware und Lösungen.

Mehr erfahren

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Entdecke das kreative Potenzial deines Signage-Displays

LG Business Cloud LG Business Cloud besuchen