HUD
Head Up Display
• Mindestvolumen und kompakte Größe:
gezieltes Durchdringen / Reflexionstechnologie basierend auf der Verwendung von Polarisationstechnologie)
• Großbildschirm AR-Technologie (Augmented (erweiterte) Reality)
Hochpräzise AR-Abstimmung für optimale Fahrspurerkennung
• Bereitstellung wichtiger Informationen abgestimmt mit dem LCD-Armaturenbrett sowie der Kopfeinheit
Key Features
Head Up Display