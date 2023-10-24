We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Integriertes Displaysystem
Das integrierte System zeigt für den Fahrer wichtige Informationen an, über den LCD-Cluster und CID-System. Es ermöglicht dem Fahrer, den Bildschirm-Modus zu wählen, die er aktuell benötigt.
• Das Userinterface (UI oder Benutzeroberfläche) funktioniert auf Fahrerwunsch
• Verbesserung des Komforts des Fahrers durch integrierte Display Anwendung
Key Features
Integrated Cluster | CID / Multi-display