Integriertes Displaysystem

Das integrierte System zeigt für den Fahrer wichtige Informationen an, über den LCD-Cluster und CID-System. Es ermöglicht dem Fahrer, den Bildschirm-Modus zu wählen, die er aktuell benötigt.
• Das Userinterface (UI oder Benutzeroberfläche) funktioniert auf Fahrerwunsch
• Verbesserung des Komforts des Fahrers durch integrierte Display Anwendung 

Intergrated Display System

Key Features

Integrated Cluster | CID / Multi-display

Integrated Cluster

Integriertes System, das dem Fahrer die erforderlichen Informationen anzeigt, indem das Anzeigesystem in das LCD-Fahrzeug-Armaturenbrett integriert ist; der Fahrer kann den Bildschirm nach seinen Vorlieben auswählen.
- Auswahl der Benutzeroberfläche je nach Geschmack des Fahrers

CID / Multi-display

System, das verschiedene Informationen über 1 oder mehrere Displays anzeigen kann
- Verschiedene Mensch-Maschine-Schnittstellen möglich- (Berührung, Näherungssensor, Haptik usw.)
- Bildschirmumwandlungs-Benutzeroberfläche mit Anwendung von Technik zur Gestenerkennung