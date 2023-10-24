About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fahrzeugtechnik Design

Design-Entwicklung
• Fahrzeugentwicklungsprozess bietet optimiertes Ingeneurswesen
- ständige Qualitätsoptimierungen von Beginn der Entwicklung
- Einzigartiges Design System: SDA (Systematisches Design Architecture)
• Weiterentwicklung von Erfahrungen aus 50 Fahrzeugprojekten

VC_DesignEngineering_Hero__1461310239272_1477460549234

Design Engineering

Key Features

Design Engineering | CAE | Style Development

VC_DesignEngineering_1_1477460651643_1478756003541

Design Engineering

- Vorgang der Fahrzeugentwicklung, um den besten Service für Konstruktionstechnik zu liefern
. Qualitätsverbesserung im Anfangsstadium der Entwicklung
. Qualitätsoptimierung
. Möglichkeit zur Entwicklung des Aufbaus ohne Prototyp
. Einzigartiges Konstruktionssystem: SDA
- Entwicklungserfahrung bei über 50 Fahrzeugprojekt

VC_DesignEngineering_02_1_1477460960160

Structure

VC_DesignEngineering_02_2_1477460965532

Closure

VC_DesignEngineering_02_3_1477460971284

Exterior

VC_DesignEngineering_02_4_1477460976695

IP & Console

VC_DesignEngineering_02_5_1477460983255

Interior

VC_DesignEngineering_02_6_1477460989544

Electric

VC_DesignEngineering_02_7_1477460996530

Chassis

VC_DesignEngineering_02_8_1477461002238

Heat & Fluid
VC_DesignEngineering_3_20161108_1478605145764_1478756035807

Computer Aided Engineering

Unser kundenspezifisches CAE liefert die optimierte und validierte Lösung, um in jeder Phase die Leistungsziele zu erreichen
- Virtueller Bestätigungsprozess zur Verbesserung der Zuverlässigkeit
. Haltbarkeitsprüfung durch Benutzung eines virtuellen Testgeländes
. Validierung durch hausinternen Windkanal und Absorberkammern.

VC_DesignEngineering_04_1_1477461207266

Crashworthiness

VC_DesignEngineering_04_2_1477461213060

Strength & Durability

VC_DesignEngineering_04_3_1477461218854

NVH

VC_DesignEngineering_04_4_1477461224470

CFD

VC_DesignEngineering_04_5_1477461231218

Multibody Dynamics

VC_DesignEngineering_04_6_1477461237158

Formability

VC_DesignEngineering_04_7_1477461242876

Virtual Proving Ground
VC_DesignEngineering_5_1477460752675

Style Development

Wir analysieren Märkte und Trends, um für jeden Kunden rechtzeitig den idealen Fahrzeugstil zu ermitteln und zu liefern
- Systematischer Stil-Entwicklungsprozess : Rendering > CAS > Physical model > A-Surface > Verification Model
- Stil-Entwicklung unter Beachtung von Gesichtspunkten der Massenproduktion

VC_DesignEngineering_06_1_1477461458534

Idea Sketch

VC_DesignEngineering_06_2_1477461469595

Rendering

VC_DesignEngineering_06_3_1477461475754

CAS

VC_DesignEngineering_06_4_1477461485965

Physical Model

VC_DesignEngineering_06_5_1477461492570

A-Surface

VC_DesignEngineering_06_6_1477461500747

Show Car