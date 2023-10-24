About Cookies on This Site

VRF MULTI V

Das MULTI V System bietet optimale Energieeffizienz bei geringen Betriebskosten. Entdecken Sie alle Vorteile des umfangreichen Funktionsumfangs des LG MULTI V System auf einen Blick.

 

MULTI V2

Multi V

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Inneneinheiten

Warmwasserlösung: Hydro Kit

Lüftungslösung: ERV

AHU-Lösung für MULTI V

LG VRF Solution2

LG VRF Solution

MULTI V is LG’s Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system. It minimizes efficiency losses and provides sustainable energy benefits. Providing exceptional comfort, energy efficiency and reliability, LG VRF solutions offer cost effectiveness and easier installation, and thus, are widely considered to be among the most versatile and powerful system air conditioners.

 