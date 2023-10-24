About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Kassette für die Deckenmontage

Die LG Kassette für die Deckenmontage bietet eine komfortable und ästhetisch ansprechende Umgebung und ist damit eine perfekte Investition für Ihr Unternehmen. LG Kassetten für den Innenbereich reinigen außerdem die Luft für eine frischere und gesündere Umgebung.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Mounted_Cassette_16112017_M_1510822913395

Kassette für die Deckenmontage

 

Maximierung der Innenraumästhetik mit komfortabler Umgebung

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage

Die neue Kassette mit Luftreinigung

Die LG Kassette für den Innenbereich ist mit der Luftreinigungsfunktion ausgestattet. Sie bietet eine Lösung für das Problem mit ultrafeinem Staub, der unseren Körpern schadet. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein CAC*-zertifiziertes leistungsstarkes Produkt, das saubere, kühle Luft in Ihren großen Bereich strömen lässt.

 

Die neue Kassette mit Luftreinigung2

*Certification Air Conditioner, der koreanische Verband für Luftreinigung, testet die Luftreinigungsfunktion von Klimageräten gründlich und zertifiziert zuverlässige Produkte.

air-solution_04_Air-purifying_Filter_that_Removes_99.9%_of_PM1.0_16112017_D_1510823239206

Luftreinigung für ein gesünderes Innenraumklima

Eine leistungsstarke Luftreinigung in 5 Schritten entfernt Gerüche, Keime und unsichtbaren PM 1.0 Feinstaub. Der Filter lässt sich mit Wasser reinigen und ermöglicht eine semi-permanente Nutzung.

*Das Luftreinigungskit ist als Option erhältlich.

Sorgen Sie für gesunde Luft in großen Räumen

Der Bereich für Luftreinigung ist größer als der Kühlbereich Eine Abdeckung von bis zu 147 qm ist möglich, um eine saubere und gesunde Umgebung in verschiedenen vertikalen Bereichen zu kreieren, z. B. in Kindergärten, Schulen und Einkaufszeilen.

 

Sorgen Sie für gesunde Luft in großen Räumen1

*Der Wirkungsbereich für Luftreinigung varriert abhängig von der Innenraumumgebung.

Echtzeitüberwachung der Luftqualität

 

Echtzeitüberwachung über einen kabelgebundenen oder kabellosen Remote-Controller, Panel-LED-Lampe und Smartphone

Praktisches Anbringen und Abnehmen

 

Einfachere Installation durch Anbringen am Korpus des Innengeräts.

Gitter mit automatischer Erhöhung

 

Das Gitter mit automatischer Erhöhung ermöglicht eine einfache Filterreinigung mit 4-Punkt-Halterung, automatische Nivellierungs- und Auto-Stopp-Erkennungsfunktion sowie Speicher auf Benutzerlevel.

Unabhängige Lamellensteuerung1

Unabhängige Lamellensteuerung

Die unabhängige Lamellensteuerungsfunktion nutzt separate Motoren, sodass alle vier Lamellen unabhängig voneinander gesteuert werden können.

6-stufige Lamellensteuerung

 

Es stehen 6 verschiedene Stufen für die Steuerung des Luftstromsmit der 1-Wege-Kassette zur Auswahl. Außerdem ist das Produkt mit dem Flügel für automatisches Schwingen ausgestattet, der um bis zu 120 Grad nach links und rechts fährt.

Geringere Höhe

 

Die Höhe der 1-Wege-Kassette beträgt 132 mm und macht das Produkt zu einer idealen Lösung für die Installation in Bereichen mit eingeschränktem Platzangebot.

Flexible Installation

 

Der Inspektionszugang an der 1-Wege-Kassette erfordert keinen zusätzlichen Kanal, sodass die Installationsumgebung unkompliziert bleibt.

Kassette für die Deckenmontage Produktreihe

Kassette für die Deckenmontage Produktreihe2

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage MEHR ERFAHREN