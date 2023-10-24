About Cookies on This Site

​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK ​A ​| ​Metal Sorbet​ | ​203 cm​ | Inverter Linear Compressor®​ | ​GBB92MBB3P
​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK ​A ​| ​Metal Sorbet​ | ​203 cm​ | Inverter Linear Compressor®​ | ​GBB92MBB3P

​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | EEK ​A ​| ​Metal Sorbet​ | ​203 cm​ | Inverter Linear Compressor®​ | ​GBB92MBB3P

Stiftung Warentest Urteil "SEHR GUT (1,5)"

Die LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBB92STBAP konnte im Test der Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil SEHR GUT (1,5) überzeugen.
Beste Energieeffizienz

Beste Energieeffizienz

 Sparen Sie bei Ihrer Stromrechnung mit unserem neuen Modell, das 20% effizienter ist als die Standard Energieklasse "A".

*Bestes Energieeffizienzmodell unter den kombinierten Kühl- und Gefriergeräten in der EU ab 25. August 2023. Energieeffizienzindex gemäß der Verordnung (EU) 2019/2016 definiert.

**20% niedrigerer Energieeffizienzindex als der Grenzwert für die Energieeffizienzklasse A gemäß der EU-Verordnung 2019/2016

Leben Sie in Ruhe mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Leben Sie in Ruhe mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Genießen Sie die Geräuscharmut des LG Smart Inverter Compressors mit seiner raffinierten Funktionsweise und seiner Laufruhe.

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

10 Jahre Garantie1

Energieeffizient und langlebig

 

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ hebt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Leben Sie in Frieden mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Leben Sie in Frieden mit einem leiseren Kompressor

Erleben Sie weniger Lärm mit einem intelligenten Inverter-Kompressor von LG, der mit weniger Bewegungen gleichmäßig läuft.

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH von LG umfasst je nach Modell 3 Ausstattungmerkmale, mit deren Hilfe Lebensmittel länger frischgehalten werden können: FRESH Balancer, FRESH Converter und NatureFRESH Cooling.
FRESH Balancer

FRESH Balancer

Eine konstante Luftfeuchtigkeit ist entscheidend, um Obst und Gemüse im Kühlschrank länger frisch zu halten. Das FRESH Balancer Fach ist daher mit einem Wahlschalter ausgestattet, um je nach Bedarf die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit für Obst oder Gemüse zu regulieren und so für längere Frische zu sorgen.
FRESH Converter

FRESH Converter

Für langanhaltende Frische benötigen verschiedene Lebensmittel unterschiedliche Lagertemperaturen. Daher ist das LG FRESH Converter Fach flexibel einsetzbar: Die Temperatur kann je nach Bedarf ausgewählt werden, um Fleisch, Fisch oder Gemüse zu lagern.
Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Der Innenraum der Kühlgeräte ist auf mehr Stauraum und einfacheren Zugriff auf alle Lebensmittel ausgerichtet. Highlights sind der variable Glaszwischenboden, das große Flaschenregal und eine Big Box für größere Lebensmittel im Gefrierbereich.
Großes Flaschenregal

Großes Flaschenregal

Ein großes Flaschenregal ermöglicht die Lagerung von bis zu 5 Flaschen gleichzeitig.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GBB92MBB3P
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
381
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
595 x 2.030 x 675
Energieeffizienzklasse
A
EAN
8806084870483

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

B/Gefrierschrank

Standard/Tresentiefe

Arbeitsplattentiefe

Energieeffizienzklasse

A

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

381

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

107

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

233

Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

41

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja [Inneres Punkt-Display]

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

114

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

595 x 2.030 x 675

Produktgewicht (in kg)

111

Tiefe ohne Tür

608

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

2.030

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

2.030

Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

634 x 2.135 x 745

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

LINEARCooling®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Nein

Festwasseranschluss

Nein

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PCM

Frontfarbe

Metal Sorbet

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

F/R Metall

Grifftyp

Fach (verkleidet)

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

88

Klimaklasse

T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

29

Luftschallemissionsklasse

A

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

vollständige

Fresh Zone

Ja

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Pure N Fresh

Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806084870483

GEFRIERFACH

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED oben

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBB92MBB3P)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBB92MBB3P)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

