Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse A | Matte Black | 203 cm hoch | Centrum System | GBB92MCB1P
GBB92MCB1P A Grade 99 kWh 34 dB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse A | Matte Black | 203 cm hoch | Centrum System | GBB92MCB1P

GBB92MCB1P A Grade 99 kWh 34 dB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GBB92MCB1P

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse A | Matte Black | 203 cm hoch | Centrum System | GBB92MCB1P

GBB92MCB1P
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH<sup> ® </sup>

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch4

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

 

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Inverter Linear Kompressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 34dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

This image ALT text is: Warum ein Inverter Linear Kompressor?

Warum ein Inverter Linear Compressor®?

Der Inverter Linear Compressor® hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.

Energie sparen dank Inverter Linear Kompressor<sup>® </sup>

Energie sparen dank Inverter Linear Compressor® 

Mit seiner innovativen Antriebstechnik reduziert der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® den Energieverbrauch um bis zu 32%. Er verfügt über eine lange Lebensdauer, ist leise und sorgt für optimale Temperaturen, sodass Lebensmittel länger frisch bleiben.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 18 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor®️ (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH - für besonders frische Lebensmittel

NatureFRESH von LG umfasst je nach Modell 3 Ausstattungmerkmale, mit deren Hilfe Lebensmittel länger frischgehalten werden können: FRESH Balancer, FRESH Converter und NatureFRESH Cooling.
FRESH Balancer

FRESH Balancer

Eine konstante Luftfeuchtigkeit ist entscheidend, um Obst und Gemüse im Kühlschrank länger frisch zu halten. Das FRESH Balancer Fach ist daher mit einem Wahlschalter ausgestattet, um je nach Bedarf die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit für Obst oder Gemüse zu regulieren und so für längere Frische zu sorgen.
FRESH Converter

FRESH Converter

Für langanhaltende Frische benötigen verschiedene Lebensmittel unterschiedliche Lagertemperaturen. Daher ist das LG FRESH Converter Fach flexibel einsetzbar: Die Temperatur kann je nach Bedarf ausgewählt werden, um Fleisch, Fisch oder Gemüse zu lagern.
Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Der Innenraum der Kühlgeräte ist auf mehr Stauraum und einfacheren Zugriff auf alle Lebensmittel ausgerichtet. Highlights sind der variable Glaszwischenboden, das große Flaschenregal und eine Big Box für größere Lebensmittel im Gefrierbereich.
Großes Flaschenregal

Großes Flaschenregal

Ein großes Flaschenregal ermöglicht die Lagerung von bis zu 5
Flaschen gleichzeitig.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GBB92MCB1P.AMCQEUR
NUTZINHALT GESAMT
384 Liters
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
595x 2030 x 675 mm
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
34 dB(A)
FARBE
Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Energieeffizienzklasse

A

Produktart

Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

107

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

277

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

384

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Express Freeze

Ja

Internes LED-Display

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

106

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Produktgewicht (in kg)

103

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Nein

InstaView®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

Umkehrbare Tür

Ja

UVnano®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Nein

LG Craft Ice

Nein

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

Edelstahl

Frontfarbe

Matte Black

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Ja

Grifftyp

Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Inverter Linear Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

99

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

34

Luftschallemissionsklasse

B

KÜHLFACH

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Ja

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Fresh Zone

Nein

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Ja

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Gemüsefach

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091912039

GEFRIERFACH

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

3

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

Nein

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBB92MCB1P)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBB92MCB1P)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

GBB92MCB1P

GBB92MCB1P

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse A | Matte Black | 203 cm hoch | Centrum System | GBB92MCB1P

GBB92MCB1P A Grade 99 kWh 34 dB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt