3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 380 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

DS75Q

Vorderansicht mit hinterem Lautsprecher
Stiftung Warentest

Stiftung Warentest

GUT (2,3)

Die LG DS75Q konnte sich im Test bei Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil "GUT (2,3)" behaupten.
Die LG Soundbar DS75Q und ein LG TV stehen zusammen in einem Wohnzimmer. Der Fernseher ist eingeschaltet und zeigt ein Schwarzweißbild an.



Das beste Zusammenspiel mit den LG TVs

Schließen Sie die LG Soundbar an Ihren LG TV
an. Für ein immersives Sounderlebnis.

Holen Sie das Beste aus Ihrem LG TV heraus

Die LG Soundbars wurden entwickelt, um die Leistung von LG TVs nahtlos zu verbessern. Sie sind so konzipiert, dass sie perfekt zu LG TVs passen. Zusammen schaffen beide Geräte das bestmögliche Sounderlebnis.

WOW Orchestra

LG Soundbar und LG TV schaffen fesselnden Sound

Verpassen Sie kein Detail: Die Soundbar harmoniert perfekt mit LG TVs. Gemeinsam generieren die Geräte ganzheitlichen Sound und sorgen für das ultimative Hörerlebnis.

Unterschiedlich grafisch dargestellte blaue Klangwellen gehen von Sound Bar und Fernsehgerät aus. In der linken oberen Ecke steht „NEU“.

*Kompatible Fernseher: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 86/81.
**Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service beim Kauf ggf. nicht verfügbar ist. Eine Netzwerkverbindung ist für das Update erforderlich.

WOW Interface – praktische Schnittstelle mit LG TVs

Maximalen Komfort haben Sie nun selbst in der Hand! Steuern Sie Ihre Soundbar über Ihren LG TV mit nur einer Fernbedienung. Mit einem Klick können Sie das Soundbar-Menü und sämtliche Einstellungen auf dem Fernsehbildschirm anzeigen lassen. Ob Lautstärke, Verbindungsstatus oder Klangmodus – steuern Sie alles gleichzeitig.

*Die Soundbar-Modussteuerung kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.
**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt.
***Kompatible Fernseher: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 86/81, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Diese Funktion unterstützt die Statuskontrolle der Sound Bar und die Änderung der Einstellungen über den Fernsehbildschirm, die Lautstärkeregelung (40–100) und die Sound Bar Modussteuerung.
*****Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service beim Kauf ggf. nicht verfügbar ist. Eine Netzwerkverbindung ist für das Update erforderlich.

It's a match

Unsere Soundbars passen auch optisch perfekt zu den LG TVs. Sie bieten Ihnen nicht nur optimale Unterhaltung, sondern verschönern auch Ihr Zuhause. Ergänzen Sie Ihren LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar, um Ihrem Wohnraum einen zeitgemäßen Touch zu geben.

Hochwertiger Sound dank
AI Prozessor des LG TVs

Die LG Soundbar ist die perfekte Ergänzung zu Ihrem LG TV. Sie verfügt über TV Sound Mode Share, nutzt also den Soundprozessor Ihres TVs, um Ihre Lieblingsinhalte zu analysieren und einen klareren, besseren Sound zu generieren. Egal, ob Sie Nachrichten schauen oder ein Game zocken - erleben Sie Ihren LG TV von seiner besten Seite.

*TV Sound Mode Share kann je nach TV-Modell variieren.
*Die Version des AI Prozessors variiert je nach TV-Modell.

Erleben Sie fantastischen 3.1.2-Kanal-Kinosound

3.1.2-Kanal-Audio und 380 Watt Leistung – die LG Soundbar DS75Q liefert bestes Home Entertainment mit Surround Sound.

Im Wohnzimmer hängt ein LG TV an der Wand. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm läuft ein Film. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich direkt unter dem Fernseher auf einem beigefarbenen Regal mit einem hinteren Lautsprecher links. Die Logos von Dolby Atmos und DTS:X werden in der Mitte unten im Bild angezeigt.

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Markenzeichen der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist ein Markenzeichen der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level-Raumklang – eine virtuelle Sound-Kathedrale

Die LG Soundbar DS75Q setzt neue Maßstäbe in puncto Entertainment. Triple Level-Raumklang sorgt für ein immersives und präzises Klangerlebnis. Mithilfe einer 3D-Engine mit HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) schafft Ihre Soundbar eine virtuelle mittlere Schicht.Die Klangschichten kreieren einen räumlichen Umgebungsklang, wie Sie ihn ansonsten nur in der Oper oder im Theater erleben würden.

In drei Lagen umgeben blaue kuppelförmige Klangwellen einen Fernseher und eine Sound Bar, die sich in einem Wohnzimmer befinden. In der linken oberen Ecke steht „NEU“.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist im CINEMA-/AI-Sound-Pro-Modus der Sound Bar verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Schicht wird mithilfe des Lautsprecherkanals der Sound Bar geschaffen. Der Klang der Lautsprecher vorne werden synthetisiert, um ein Klangfeld zu schaffen.
***Wenn es keinen Lautsprecher hinten gibt, kann das hintere Feld nicht erstellt werden.

Grandioses Klangerlebnis über mehrere Kanäle

Mit der LG Soundbar DS75Q hört sich alles gleich viel besser an. Sie verwandelt Zweikanal-Klang in einen Mehrkanal-Klang und sorgt auf diese Weise für ein immersives Hörerlebnis.

*Verfügbar auf AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game-Modi.

Von links: Bild des hinteren Lautsprechers, Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit einer Bergansicht auf dem Bildschirm; die LG Soundbar befindet sich darunter. Rechts, im Uhrzeigersinn von oben nach unten: Nahaufnahme der LG Soundbar. Ein LG TV, der einen Strand bei Sonnenuntergang zeigt, und die LG Soundbar sowie der hintere Lautsprecher befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer.
Audiotechnologie von MERIDIAN

Starker Partner für starken Sound

Die Zusammenarbeit von LG und MERIDIAN Audio, einem der führenden Anbieter für hochauflösendes Audio, steht für Klanglösungen, die Ihren Musik- und Filmgenuss auf das nächste Level heben. Erleben Sie ultimativen Sound über die leistungsstarken LG Soundbars.


Durch seine entschiedene und forschungsorientierte Philosophie wahrt das Unternehmen seine Position an der Spitze dessen, was im Bereich Sound möglich ist. Als Pionier im Bereich hochauflösendes Audio und als Meister der digitalen Signalverarbeitung (Digital Signal Processing/DSP) nimmt MERIDIAN eine wesentliche Rolle bei der Entwicklung und Einführung bahnbrechender Technologien ein.

Nahansicht der linken Seite der LG Soundbar mit Meridian-Logo unten links.

Renommierte Audioexperten aus Großbritannien: MERIDIAN

MERIDIAN möchte in jeder Umgebung das bestmögliche Akustikerlebnis bieten. Durch Fachkenntnisse in Psychoakustik, der Wissenschaft, wie wir Klang hören und wahrnehmen, versteht MERIDIAN, was für das menschliche Ohr am wichtigsten ist. Die MERIDIAN-DSP-Technologien und maßgeschneidertes Soundtuning stellen sicher, dass ein so präziser und authentischer Sound wie nur möglich erzielt wird - egal, was Sie hören und wo Sie es hören.

Collage. Im Uhrzeigersinn von oben links: ein Mikrofon mit Mikrofonständer und Scheinwerferbeleuchtung, eine Nahaufnahme von Meridian, ein schwarzer Meridian-Lautsprecher und ein F

Digitale Signalverarbeitung

DSP erlaubt die vollständige Kontrolle über das Audiosignal und ermöglicht die Entwicklung fortschrittlicher Technologien, die das Hörerlebnis in nahezu jeder Umgebung zu einem Hochgenuss machen.


Ein Bild des DSP-Chips

MERIDIAN Horizon ist eine einzigartige Upmixing-Technologie, die immersives Multichannel-Audio von Stereoinhalten liefert.

Bei Zweikanal-Stereoaufnahmen ist der „Sweet Spot“ des Hörens, an dem eine genaue akustische Abbildung erfahren wird, sehr klein. Wenn der Hörvorgang auch nur geringfügig von der Achse abweicht, ist diese genaue akustische Abbildung nicht mehr gegeben. MERIDIAN Horizon führt ein Upmixing des Zweikanal-Stereo-Sounds auf jede beliebige Lautsprecherkonfiguration durch. Das adaptive Upmixing verarbeitet hohe und niedrige Frequenzen getrennt, um Hinweise zur Sound-Lokalisierung psychoakustisch zu optimieren. Dies führt zu einer stabileren akustischen Abbildung mit einem größeren Sweet Spot und somit einem intensiveren Hörerlebnis.

Miniaturansicht von Meridian Horizon. Video abspielen.

High Resolution Audio

High Resolution Audio bietet Abtastraten von 96 kHz und eine Tiefe von 24 Bit für einen präziseren Klang und ein angenehmeres Hörerlebnis. Genießen Sie Musik genau so, wie es die Interpreten beabsichtigt haben. Mit hochauflösendem Audio für kristallklare Präzision.

"Vollständige Abbildung der LG Soundbar mit dem LG-Logo in der unteren rechten Ecke des Produkts. Das Logo von Hi-Res AUDIO wird rechts oben im Bild angezeigt."

Das komplette Home Entertainment-Erlebnis

Einzigartige Unterhaltung: Schließen Sie einfach Ihre LG Soundbar an einen LG TV an, und genießen Sie unglaublichen Sound und atemberaubende Bilder.
"LG TV zeigt eine Person beim Bungee-Jumping und eine LG Soundbar befindet sich unter dem Fernseher."
Filme

4K Pass Through für eine verlustfreie Auflösung

Die LG Soundbar DS75Q gibt 4K-Inhalte, einschließlich HDR und Dolby Vision, mit minimalen Qualitäts- oder Leistungseinbußen wieder – für ein vollständig integriertes TV- und Audioerlebnis.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos und das Doppel-D-Symbol sind eingetragene Markenzeichen von Dolby Laboratories.

Ein LG TV hängt an der Wand und zeigt ein Rennspiel an. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich auf einem braunen Regal direkt unter dem LG TV. Ein Mann hält einen Joystick.
Games

VRR/ALLM verbessert den Spielablauf

Die Soundbar bietet das beste Gaming-Erlebnis dank VRR (Variable Refresh Rate/Variable Wiederholrate) und ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode/automatischer Niedriglatenz-Modus). Durch die nahezu sofortige Reaktionszeit haben Sie einen klaren Vorteil beim Gaming. Profitieren Sie von einer reibungslosen, verzögerungsfreien Wiedergabe ohne Aussetzer.

*Sowohl der Fernseher als auch die Sound Bar müssen VRR/ALLM unterstützen.
**Die Konsole muss VRR unterstützen. VRR Pass-Through ist auf 60 Hz Inhalt beschränkt.

Ein LG TV zeigt ein Konzert und die LG Soundbar befindet sich unter dem Fernseher. Linksseitig befindet sich der hintere Lautsprecher auf einem braunen Regal.
Musik

Kompatibel mit Musik-Streaming-Diensten

Genießen Sie Spotify oder Tidal mit immersivem Audio. Die Soundbar unterstützt MQA (Master Quality Audio) über eine Bluetooth/WLAN-Verbindung.

*Offizielle MQA-Aufzeichnung erforderlich.

Ausgereifte Tontechnik für das, was Ihnen Spaß macht

Mittels AI Sound Pro analysiert der intelligente Algorithmus der LG Soundbar Ihre Inhalte, um optimalen Sound zu generieren - egal, ob Sie Filme oder Nachrichten schauen oder Musik hören.

Neu gestaltete Kartons zur CO2-Reduzierung

Wir haben für unsere Soundbar-Kartons ein cleveres neues Design entworfen. Die Form wurde verändert und die Größe reduziert. Soundbar und Subwoofer sind in einem neuartigen L-förmigen Karton verpackt. So können mehr Produkte auf einmal verladen und versandt werden. Das bedeutet weniger LKW auf der Straße und damit weniger CO2-Emissionen.

Auf der linken Seite befindet sich ein Piktogramm eines regulären rechteckigen Kartons und eines Lkws mit vielen rechteckigen Kartons. Außerdem ist ein CO2-Symbol zu sehen. Auf der rechten Seite ist ein L-förmige Kiste und ein Lkw mit vielen weiteren L-förmigen Kartons zu sehen. Auch ein Symbol, das für eine CO2-Reduktion steht, ist vorhanden.

*Nur die Modelle DS75Q, DS65Q, DS60Q, DS40Q haben eine L-förmige Verpackung.

Umweltfreundliche Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbars wurden von SGS als ökologische Produkte zertifiziert, weil die innere Verpackung von Styropor und Plastiktüten auf recycelten geformten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

In der linken oberen Ecke befindet sich das SGS-ECO-PRODUCT-Logo. Der links abgebildete Styropor und der rechts abgebildete Verpackungskarton sind in Grau durchgestrichen.

*SGS ist ein multinationales Schweizer Unternehmen, das Inspektions-, Verifizierungs-, Test- und Zertifizierungsdienstleistungen anbietet.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

Anzahl der Kanäle

3.1.2

Anzahl der Lautsprecher

8 EA

Ausgangsleistung

380 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Game

Ja

Music

Ja

Sport

Ja

Standard

Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

Bluetooth Version

4.2

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optisch

1

USB

1

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Pass-through

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

BEDIENUNG

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GEWICHT

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

13,7 kg

Soundbar

3,79 kg

Subwoofer

5,8 kg

ZUBEHÖR

HDMI Kabel

Ja

Optisches Kabel

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

Wandhalterung

Ja

Garantiekarte

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091664747

LEISTUNG

Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

38 W

Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

33 W

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

0,5 W ↓

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DS75Q)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

