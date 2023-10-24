About Cookies on This Site

16 Zoll Style Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 32GB LPDDR5 RAM | 2TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 16Z90RS-G.AD7AG

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

16Z90RS-G.AD7AG

Vorderansicht
Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Produktkategorie

gram

Jahr

2023

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

400nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 100% (typisch, mindestens 90%)

Kontrast

1,000,000 :1 (typisch)

Panel Multi

SDC

Panel-Typ

OLED

Pol

Anti Glare Low Refrection

Ratio

16:10

Bildwiederholfrequenz

120 Hz

Auflösung

WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000

Reaktionszeit

0,2 ms

Größe (cm)

40,6

Größe (Zoll)

16

SYSTEM

Grafik

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Arbeitsspeicher

32 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000 MHz)

Betriebssystem

Windows 11 Home

Prozessor

i7-1360P

SPEICHER

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC-Steckplatz

Micro SD

SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4 M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots, 1 TB NVMe Gen4 M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BT

BT 5.1

Schnittstelle

N/A

LAN

10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter (Option)

TV-Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam mit Dual Mic (Gesichtserkennung)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio mit Dolby Atmos

Lautsprecher

Stereo-Lautsprecher 3,0 W x 2

SICHERHEIT

Fingerabdruck

NEIN

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM, HW TMP

HDD Security

NEIN

Sicherer Modus

NEIN

Slim Kensington lock

NEIN

SSD-Sicherheit

JA

AKKU

Akku

80 Wh

STROM

Netzadapter

65 W

Netzadapter-Typ

USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)

KÜHLUNG

Kühlung

Mega cooling 4.0

SCHALTFLÄCHE

Schaltfläche

Einschalttaste ohne Fingerabdruck

LED

LED

Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessung (Zoll)

14,0 x 9,5 x 0,63"

Abmessungen (mm)

355,1 x 241,3 x 15,9"

Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)

18,8 x 11,5 x 2,4"

Maße mit Verpackung (mm)

475 x 290 x 60"

Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)

2,2

Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)

4,9

Gewicht (kg)

1,23

Gewicht (lb)

2,71

DESIGN

Gehäusematerialien

Glas, Magnesium, PC-ABS

Farbe

Dynamisch Weiß

VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

NEIN

Dolby Atmos

JA

DTS X:Ultra

NEIN

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

JA

Intel® Unision

JA

LG Control Centre

NEIN

LG Display Extension

JA

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NEIN

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

JA

LG Lively Theme

JA

LG On Screen Display 3

JA

LG PC Manuals

JA

LG Pen Settings

NEIN

LG Power Manager

NEIN

LG Quick Guide

NEIN

LG Reader Mode

NEIN

LG Security Guard

JA

LG Smart Assistant

JA

LG UltraGear Studio

NEIN

LG Update Centre

NEIN

LG Update & Recovery

JA

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

JA

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

JA

Nebo for LG

NEIN

PCmover Professional

JA

Sync on Mobile

JA

Wacom notes

NEIN

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

USB-C auf RJ45-Adapter (B2B-Option)

ZERTIFIZIERT

Zertifiziert

HDR True Black500

EINGABEGERÄT

Tastatur

Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergrundbeleuchtung (US: 97 Tasten, UK: 98 Tasten mit 3-spaltigem Ziffernblock)

Touchpad

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

N/A

Kopfhörerausgang

4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(16Z90RS-G)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

