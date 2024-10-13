Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
waschtrockner

LG Trockner –
schonend und effizient!

Entdecke ausgewählte Modelle exklusiv auf LG.com.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Trockner

Ob kraftvoll oder schonend, in einem unserer Trockner wird deine Kleidung immer so behandelt, wie es den individuellen Anforderungen der Textilien am besten entspricht. Die große Programmauswahl unserer Wäschetrockner und die exakte Temperatursteuerung passen den Trocknungsprozess an die individuellen Bedürfnisse der Fasern an. Entdecke unsere leistungsstarken Kondenstrockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie und kaufe das passende Gerät für deinen Haushalt.

Mehr erfahren

Wäschetrockner mit innovativer Technik

Ein innovatives Merkmal unserer Wäschetrockner ist die integrierte Sensortechnik. Die Sensoren messen ständig die Luftfeuchtigkeit und den Feuchtigkeitsgrad der Kleidungsstücke und ermitteln anhand der Daten den idealen Trocknungsgrad für die verschiedenen Textilien. Die Wärmepumpentrockner verfügen über eine Wassertanksterilisation: Alle Teile des Trockners, die mit Feuchtigkeit in Berührung kommen, sind antibakteriell beschichtet. Das dadurch entstehende hygienische Klima beugt Verunreinigungen wirksam vor.

Wärmepumpentrockner – schonende und effiziente Technologie

Dank der Wärmepumpentechnologie wird deine Wäsche bereits bei relativ niedrigen Temperaturen von 55°C getrocknet. Dieser besonders schonende Trocknungsprozess spart bis zu 50 % Energieverbrauch. Darüber hinaus trocknen unsere Wäschetrockner auch empfindliche Textilien besonders schonend und reduzieren das Einlaufen der Wäsche. Unsere Trockner verfügen zudem über eine Vielzahl von voreingestellten Programmen, zum Beispiel speziell für Sportkleidung oder Wolle. Die richtige Einstellung lässt sich einfach über das Digitaldisplay wählen. Für eine optimale Wäschepflege kann der Wärmepumpentrockner mit einer unserer Waschmaschinen kombiniert oder stattdessen direkt einer unserer innovativen Waschtrockner verwendet werden. Dieser vereint Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät.

Weitere Features unserer Trockner

Unsere Trockner sind, im Vergleich zu anderen Modellen, nicht mit einer permanent rotierenden, sondern mit einer reversierenden Trommel ausgestattet. Die Trommel dreht sich also abwechselnd in beide Richtungen. Die Trocknung in unseren Wäschetrocknern erfolgt durch diese Trommelbewegung besonders gleichmäßig und schonend für deine Wäsche. Für mehr Komfort sorgt der selbstreinigende Kondensator, der sich regelmäßig mit Wasserdruck durchspült und keine manuelle Reinigung für unsere Kondenstrockner mehr erforderlich macht. Smart Diagnosis® hilft dir bei der Erkennung und Behebung eines eventuell auftretenden Problems. Alle unsere Trockner sind zusätzlich mit Kindersicherung sowie energiesparenden Funktionen ausgestattet und mit verschiedenen Fassungsvermögen und Energieeffizienzklassen erhältlich.

Unsere Trockner, deine Vorteile:*

  • Energieeffiziente Trockner mit Energieeffizienzklasse A++
  • Innovative Technologie mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpen
  • Sensortechnik für die perfekte Trocknung
  • Wassertanksterilisation: Keime werden abgetötet
  • Schontrocknen; das Einlaufen von Kleidungsstücken wird reduziert
  • Diverse voreingestellte Programme und Funktionen zum Trocknen deiner Wäsche
  • Reversierende Trommel: gleichmäßige und schonende Trocknung von Textilien
  • Selbstreinigender Kondensator
  • Kindersicherung, Energiesparfunktionen und Smart Diagnosis®
  •  
  • *Die Features können je nach Modell variieren
